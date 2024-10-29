Empower AI Awarded Five-Year BAA with the Defense Logistics Agency

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly known as NCI Information Systems) has been awarded a five-year Broad Agency Agreement (BAA) supporting the Defense Logistics Agency’s Acquisition Modernization Technology Research (AMTR) Program Management Office. Scope for this work calls for the use of technical and process expertise that helps AMTR make operational improvements to enhance warfighter readiness.

“Managing an efficient global supply chain for the Department of Defense takes continuous adoption of new technology and processes,” says Jeff Bohling, CEO of Empower AI. “We will help DLA take advantage of modernization opportunities that lead to faster procurements, more informed decision making, and enhanced security.”

The BAA aligns to DLA’s 2025-2030 strategy with identified strategic focus areas that include:

Maximizing Enterprise IT Modernization

Integrating Data Science and Analytics

Leveraging a Connected and Secure Supply Chain

Capitalizing on Emerging Technology

Deepening Industry Engagement for Innovation

Applying Innovative Processes

Strengthening our Knowledge-Rich Acquisition Workforce

Enhancing Market Intelligence

The project is sponsored by the DLA Contracting Services Office in Philadelphia, PA.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is built for government missions. We help federal agency leaders solve the government’s biggest IT challenges by bridging commercial innovation with missions of national importance. Our proven solutions and services provide a practical and secure path for agencies to realize the full potential of the workforce. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Empower AI leverages over three decades of mission-critical federal IT experience to ensure defense and civilian agencies have a direct path to meaningful transformation. For more information, visit www.empower.ai.