Leading UK Communications Services Provider, TalkTalk Business, Selects Aria Billing Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces that TalkTalk Business has selected Aria Billing Cloud for their next generation business support system (BSS). TalkTalk Business, a leading provider of internet access, data, voice and managed services to UK businesses, chose Aria following a comprehensive evaluation process due to the company’s ability to meet complex business requirements at scale, and its integration with Salesforce Communications Cloud.

“Aria’s understanding of our business requirements, its ability to quickly migrate billing accounts onto its platform, and its proven integration with Salesforce were key factors in our decision,” said Ruth Kennedy, CEO of TalkTalk Business. “With deep sector expertise and a recent string of successful rapid deployments within communications service providers around the world, Aria’s solution stood out as the billing system best suited for the digital transformation of our new back-office technology stack.”

TalkTalk Business has provided connectivity services to UK businesses for the past 25 years. Today, more than 85,000 large and small companies utilize TalkTalk Business for internet, voice, and managed networking services. Following the spin-out from parent company TalkTalk Group, TalkTalk Business became a standalone company in March, and was in need of its own next generation BSS to accelerate time to market and enhance end customer experience. Systems integrator Virtusa presented a range of options and recommended the pre-integrated Aria and Salesforce solution as an agile, highly scalable, and proven SaaS platform.

“The addition of TalkTalk Business to our fast-growing roster of global CSPs is further evidence of the great momentum Aria is experiencing in the telecommunications industry,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “It also reflects the value our pre-integrated solution with Salesforce delivers to CSPs seeking more agile and modern billing capabilities as they maximize investments in network and service modernization. We’re excited to welcome TalkTalk Business to the Aria family.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, Communications Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About TalkTalk Business:

Headquartered in Salford, Greater Manchester, TalkTalk Business is one of the UK’s leading B2B telecoms providers, offering a full range of business-grade communications products and services, spanning internet access, data, voice and managed services. Its mission is to empower UK organisations to exceed their ambitions by delivering trusted service and innovative solutions.

TalkTalk Business has a proud history as a challenger brand, dedicated to ensuring customers benefit from more value-led solutions and a better service. Building on this heritage, it is now focused on providing more choice and flexibility for organisations so they can adapt to changing business needs.

With over 25 years' experience serving businesses of every size – from national retailers to sole traders – with future-proof, scalable technology and dedicated support, nobody backs business like TalkTalk Business