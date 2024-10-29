TEPCO SYSTEMS Advances Data-Driven Approach to Advance a Lower-Carbon Footprint Society With HPE GreenLake Cloud

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that TEPCO SYSTEMS selected HPE GreenLake cloud to advance its data-driven approach to help advance decarbonization of the energy supply. The company of IT and engineering professionals for Japan’s leading power utility group Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), is teaming with HPE to harness the power of data and AI to create continuous innovation and new business services that can help progression toward net-zero goals.

Japan is the 5th largest energy consumer in the world and TEPCO provides the stable power supply needed to run the Tokyo metropolitan area, serving approximately 29 million customers through 9,300 miles of power lines. The expansive amount of data generated from operations, employees, and customers is stored and processed in the TEPCO Data Hub built with HPE Ezmeral Software. Data is foundational to supporting TEPCO's aim in using AI and GenAI to strengthen the quality of products and success of research initiatives.

“TEPCO Data Hub is a project that brings together the strong commitment of the Tokyo Electric Power Group with the technical expertise of TEPCO SYSTEMS,” said Koubun Nakajima, Executive Officer, TEPCO SYSTEMS. “Information technology is essential to achieving a stable power supply and a lower carbon footprint society. We appreciate HPE’s sustainability perspective which is highly compatible with TEPCO group’s goal of realizing a lower carbon-footprint society. Now that we have a cohesive team with HPE, we look forward to a journey to unlock a new future together.”

TEPCO Systems launched an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) business TEPcube in 2020 to provide community-oriented cloud services. The company is now expanding its business into a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business with TEPCO Data Hub on TEPcube, a foundation with rich set of data that can be used by organizations seeking to contribute to a lower-carbon footprint society.

At the heart of TEPCO Data Hub on TEPcube is HPE Ezmeral Software which provides a complete data and analytics platform with predictable and transparent economics, enabling organizations to confidently innovate with data in hybrid multicloud environments. The software engineers who have joined the agile development initiative are able to take advantage of the availability of the most popular open-source tools and interoperability across the platform and tools along with a consistent cloud operating experience.

“TEPCO SYSTEMS is driving digital transformation and lower-carbon energy while continuing to ensure a stable supply of our electricity,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, senior vice president and managing director for HPE Japan. "We are delighted to participate in TEPCO SYSTEMS' digital transformation initiatives and to play a vital role in accelerating their transformation through the power of hybrid cloud, data and AI. "

TEPCO SYSTEMS selected HPE GreenLake cloud to capitalize on a fully managed, end-to-end solution for TEPCO Data Hub, which leverages HPE ProLiant servers, storage, and HPE Ezmeral Software. The HPE GreenLake cloud delivers a modern cloud experience, including managed infrastructure, consumption analytics and predictable economics that streamlines IT and business operations.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.