Sherweb Commits $1.5 Million to Advance Cybersecurity Research With a Leading Canadian University

Sherweb Co-CEOs Matthew and Peter Cassar present a cheque to representatives from the University of Sherbrooke's Cybersecurity program at an event held at the Sherweb headquarters.

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, is pleased to announce a partnership with the University of Sherbrooke to help fund the new Intact Cybersecurity Expertise Centre. This partnership aligns with Sherweb’s increased focus in the cybersecurity sector and the services it provides to managed service providers (MSPs).

An expanding cybersecurity portfolio

Sherweb offers a range of security solutions in its MSP marketplace. This is poised to grow considerably in the months ahead as more solutions are launched to give channel partners increased flexibility to support their SMB clients.

Leveraging their own MSP-centric solution, Office Protect, Sherweb recently introduced a free security assessment tool for MSPs so that they can ensure that their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments meet the highest security standards.

Helping MSPs stay safe in the cloud

"Cybersecurity is a major focus for Sherweb which is why we’ve developed our own solutions while also expanding the security offerings for MSPs,” explained Peter Cassar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Sherweb. “We believe that our industry expertise alongside the research capabilities at the University of Sherbrooke is a powerful combination to help drive innovation in this sector.”

“Thanks to Sherweb’s support, the Intact Cybersecurity Expertise Centre can create two research chairs that will promote collaborative work on major societal issues. By adopting an interdisciplinary approach and a model of collaboration between universities, businesses and organizations, the members of the Centre will help the latter tackle the growing pressure of cyber threats,” explained Professor Marc Frappier, Scientific Director of the Centre and holder of the Research Chair in Post-Quantum Cybersecurity.

“One of our strengths was to bring together the scientific and technological know-how of twelve specialists from five faculties, to work together to advance knowledge and train the next generation. Our goal is to develop a robust shield against cyber threats to the computerized systems of public and private organizations through partnership research, the intersection of disciplines and continuing education. Sherweb’s support will be crucial to the Centre’s success,” added Prof. Frappier.

"As a leading cloud distributor, we have a duty to help elevate industry standards and make it easy for channel partners to implement security solutions for their clients,” said Matthew Cassar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Sherweb. "We anticipate that the research conducted, aided by our support, may ultimately trickle down throughout the industry to the benefit of everyone, from MSPs to individuals. We look forward to seeing the results of the Centre come to fruition.”

Alongside their growing portfolio, Sherweb helps MSPs become experts in navigating cyber insurance complexities for their clients, which has become increasingly necessary in the current threat landscape. A free guide offering step-by-step instructions and covering all potential blind spots is available now on the Sherweb website.

