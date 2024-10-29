Brother International Corporation Expands its TD2 Line of Versatile Direct Thermal Desktop Printers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother International Corporation, a premier provider of mobile, desktop, and industrial printers and handheld labeling tools, today introduces the next-generation of compact and easy-to-operate thermal desktop printers for 2-inch label printing. Brother TD 2300 printers, which are a part of the proven TD 2 product line, are designed with the flexibility and durability needed to support fast-paced environments creating shelf labels, price labels, tags, receipts, wristbands and more.

The new series of direct thermal desktop printers consists of four distinct models that allow customers to tailor their 2-inch printer functions to fit their specific workflow by choosing the connectivity, mobility and media handling they need for their system and operation. In addition, customers can choose the media they prefer, including larger capacity rolls, to help reduce label costs and roll changes.

“We understand that space is often a premium in retail, food service, and warehouse environments,” says Raul Palacios, Director of Product Management for Brother Mobile Solutions division. “The compact size of the TD 2300, combined with the ability to share space and power with a tablet, provides the kind of flexibility our customers need. We made it a priority to create a printer that can fit into tight spaces while still offering the performance and scalability necessary to support a wide variety of workflows.”

The TD 2300 printer was built with durability top of mind, particularly for food prep environments where spills and splashes are an everyday challenge. Palacios explains, “In fast-paced service environments, the potential for spills is inevitable. That’s why the TD 2300 is equipped with a sealed LCD screen and keypad to prevent liquid intrusion, paired with robust metal components that ensure the printer can withstand the daily wear and tear of these tough conditions. We developed this printer with those customers in mind, creating a solution that delivers rock-solid reliability even in challenging environments.”

Designed to be quickly integrated into existing systems, TD 2300 is ready with built-in emulations and compatibility with leading platforms. With an optional tablet mount and integrated USB-C charging, this compact solution helps businesses maximize their available space without sacrificing functionality. And should any unexpected challenges arise, TD 2300 comes with a renowned 2-year bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and technical support for the life of the product, ensuring that customers can rely on Brother “at your side” for continuous support.

Customers in a wide range of industries, including retail, manufacturing/warehouse, healthcare and transportation & logistics, will benefit from the durable, flexible and efficient Brother TD 2300 direct thermal desktop printers. For more information, including pricing, about the TD 2300 printer series and the unique features of each of the four models, visit https://brothermobilesolutions.com/products/printers/td/td-2.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, a division of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop printing, and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises such as datacom, electrical, manufacturing, and retail. For more information, visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.