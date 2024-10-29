AE Global and MJBizCon Lead Cannabis Industry’s Charge Toward Sustainability With Talk Trash Initiative

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The cannabis industry is experiencing a transformative year, marked by the emergence of newly legalized markets and the DEA’s pivotal cannabis rescheduling announcement. AE Global (AEG) is at the forefront of the industry’s evolution, championing eco-conscious packaging solutions through initiatives like Talk Trash, which addresses the global plastic crisis at the ground level—quite literally. In partnership with MJBizCon, AEG will manage all trash at this year’s MJBizCon—the premier event for the global cannabis industry, held December 3-6, 2024, in Las Vegas—and share how they turn trash into treasure through innovative recycling programs.

Every trash, recycling and compost receptacle at MJBizCon 2024 will feature information on Talk Trash and the program’s global impact. About 80% of the oceans’ plastic contamination originates on land. AE Global’s flagship sustainability initiative, dubbed Talk Trash, captures this ocean-bound plastic before it ends up in the water, transforming it into pellet form to be reintroduced to the supply chain where viable. AEG has already launched a full-scale plastic sorting facility in the Dominican Republic and, along with its brand partners, has funded impactful ocean-bound plastic collection efforts in Goa, India. Talk Trash is actively looking for additional brand partners to help expand its reach. As of Sept. 30th, 2024, Talk Trash has already removed 326,792 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 7 million 16oz water bottles.

By activating this sustainability campaign at the trash receptacles throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center during MJBizCon, Talk Trash aims to engage cannabis industry professionals when and where waste is top of mind. The goal is to capture their attention and initiate conversations about how their packaging solutions can be more sustainable, without sacrificing quality or increasing costs.

“Through the funding of waste collection with the Talk Trash program, we are focused on making a difference in the communities we support in real time,” said Mike Forenza, CEO of AE Global. “Although there are countless ways for brands to make sustainable decisions in the future, we are most interested in the short term impacts of waste management infrastructure. Our brand partners have appreciated the tangible difference that resonates with their eco-conscious consumers.”

This partnership with MJBizCon underscores the event’s commitment to sustainability for itself and the cannabis industry.

"Environmental responsibility is important for everyone, but in an industry focused on plants, it is a fundamental business strategy. We are excited to partner with AE Global and the Talk Trash initiative to introduce an engaging way to enhance sustainability at MJBizCon. By integrating eco-friendly practices into our event, we aim to empower the industry to take actionable steps in reducing plastic waste and protecting our planet,” said Emilie Lewis, SVP of Marketing, Audience and Content Strategy at MJBiz.

Cannabis brands are invited to email mjbizcon@aegpkg.com to schedule a “trash-talking” session with AE Global and learn how they can contribute to cleaner oceans through sustainable packaging.

The Talk Trash initiative is rapidly gaining momentum, empowering cannabis brands to implement authentic sustainability programs driven by certified plastic-negative packaging. Early brand partners include Coast Cannabis Co., INSA, and City Trees among others. To learn more or explore Talk Trash partnership opportunities, visit talktrash.com.

About MJBizCon

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranked on the Gold 100 list of largest trade shows in the U.S. The 2024 event will return to Las Vegas December 4-6, 2024 (Pre-Show Forums December 3). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Magazine and MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit MJBizCon.com and MJBizDaily.com.

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) offers innovative packaging design and supply chain services for brands in the Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits industries. The company develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives.