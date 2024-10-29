Kestra Financial Welcomes $1.4 Billion Wealth Empowerment Financial Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced that it has welcomed Wealth Empowerment Financial Strategies (“WEFS”) to its network of independent wealth management firms.

The firm, led by Senior Managing Director and founder Eric Lyon, and Senior Managing Director Tom Holly, specializes in wealth management and retirement solutions. Lyon and his team bring nearly three decades of experience, with WEFS offering sophisticated, service-first offerings to help its clients realize their investment goals. The WEFS team of 31 independent advisors and staff members oversees $1.4 billion in assets under management.

Established in 2006, WEFS plans to leverage its partnership with Kestra Financial to further streamline its financial solutions offerings. Built on a foundation of teamwork and collaboration, WEFS will continue its white-glove service spanning estate planning, 401K offerings, cash balance strategies, and more.

"After a long process of interviews and due diligence, the decision to move forward with Kestra Financial was a natural one,” said Lyon. “We were impressed with everything Kestra Financial had to offer – from its executive management team and technology platform to its back-office tech and resources – and knew this would help the growth of our firm down the line.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome WEFS to our network of independent wealth management firms,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “WEFS and Kestra Financial share a joint ethos of teamwork and collaboration, making Eric and his team a perfect fit within our premier community of independent financial professionals.”

The WEFS team join Kestra from B. Riley Wealth Management.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $103 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

About Wealth Empowerment Financial Strategies

Wealth Empowerment Financial Strategies is a premier provider of comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning solutions. With a focus on client-centered service, the firm delivers tailored offerings and customized wealth management advice. Their expertise includes estate and tax planning, retirement offerings, cash balance strategies, and more. With a commitment to empowering clients to reach their financial goals, Wealth Empowerment Financial Strategies is dedicated to providing personalized guidance to ensure financial success.