ALLETE Clean Energy Announces Sale of Wisconsin Wind Site

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE), today announced the company has sold the Whitetail wind project in southwestern Wisconsin to Invenergy, with the intent that it be constructed and subsequently sold to WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. (WPS) as well as Madison Gas and Electric Co. (MGE).

ALLETE Clean Energy acquired the Whitetail wind project in 2021 and developed it for sale to help companies advance their carbon-reduction goals. The approximately 70-megawatt Whitetail project will consist of up to 21 turbines on about 5,938 acres in Clifton and Wingville townships in Grant County. It will produce enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes.

“ALLETE Clean Energy developed the Whitetail wind site for sale to deliver cost-effective clean energy to customers and to create a more sustainable Midwest energy grid,” said Nicole Johnson, ALLETE Clean Energy president and ALLETE vice president. “We drive the carbon-free energy transition and our company’s growth by creating the right solutions for our customers.”

Midwest-based Invenergy will complete development and construction of the Whitetail wind project, as well as provide operations and maintenance services for the life of the project.

In 2023, ALLETE Clean Energy sold the adjacent Red Barn wind project to WPS and MGE.

ALLETE Clean Energy acquires, develops and operates clean and renewable energy projects. ALLETE Clean Energy currently owns and operates, in seven states, more than 1,200 megawatts of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that is contracted under PSAs of various durations. ALLETE Clean Energy also engages in the development of wind energy facilities to operate under long-term PSAs or for sale to others upon completion.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.