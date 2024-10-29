CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund Announces $6 Billion Total Assets Under Management Milestone

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Ares Management LLC (“CAM”), a joint venture between affiliates of CION Investments (“CION”), a leading manager and distributor of alternative investment solutions for individual investors, and Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced that CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund (“CADC” or the “Fund”) recently surpassed $6 billion in total assets under management.

CION co-CEO Michael Reisner noted, "We introduced a diversified credit strategy in an interval fund structure in 2017 because we believed that individual investors, through their financial advisors, should have access to the benefits that the private markets can bring in achieving long-term investment goals. We were ahead of the curve in finding the right structure to offer alternatives to individuals, and the Fund’s growth is a testament to the commitment we’ve made to the space, and the partnerships we’ve built. CADC can offer the opportunity for income, stability and lower portfolio volatility through diversification away from public markets, and we believe financial advisors are increasingly seeking these assets as a differentiator in their clients’ portfolios.”

CADC invests in a diversified pool of illiquid and liquid credit investments, seeking superior risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles in a continuously offered interval fund structure. The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation framework, leveraging the extensive operational resources, infrastructure and origination network of Ares. The Fund is currently distributed through a broad universe of RIAs, independent broker-dealers, and wirehouses.

Mark Gatto, CION co-CEO added, “We’ve been careful and consistent throughout CADC’s history to prudently manage the fund and grow in a thoughtful way that prioritizes the semi-liquid nature of the structure. Our strong net capital raise reflects a consistently low redemption percentage, and we are thankful for the level of loyalty we’ve enjoyed with the financial advisor community and their clients. We continue to believe that offering robust advisor and investor education and a high level of service, along with performance, are key to maintaining the growth of the Fund.”

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading open-source provider of alternative investments designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors, among other products, CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $6.0 billion in assets.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

ABOUT ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $447 billion of assets under management with more than 2,950 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.