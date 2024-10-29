NIST Renews Five-Year Contract With MITRE to Operate the National Cybersecurity FFRDC

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE announced that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) renewed its contract to operate the National Cybersecurity Federally Funded Research and Development Center (NCF). This five-year contract, extending through 2029, will foster continued collaboration and innovation to enhance national and economic security through improved cybersecurity and privacy solutions.

Established in 1901, NIST is one of the nation’s oldest physical science laboratories and operates under the U.S. Department of Commerce. MITRE has operated the National Cybersecurity FFRDC since 2014, focusing on delivering targeted solutions that support NIST’s mission to accelerate the adoption of secure technologies, including those outlined in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series and other outputs. Through leading initiatives and fostering collaboration across government, industry, and academia, the NCF addresses emerging cybersecurity challenges, including threats in the space and healthcare sectors, while advancing concepts like zero trust architectures and digital identity protection.

“As NIST’s strategic ally and operator of the NCF, we look forward to deepening this collaboration and providing innovative cybersecurity and privacy tools that will benefit government, academia, and industry,” said Mark Peters, president and CEO, MITRE.

Yosry Barsoum, MITRE vice president and director, Center for Securing the Homeland, added, “The successful comprehensive review process underscores the ongoing national need for a cybersecurity-focused FFRDC and reaffirms that MITRE is the right partner to operate this vital national capability.”

As an FFRDC, the NCF is free from organizational conflicts of interest and is well-positioned to help with coordination and integration among federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies, as well as private sector and non-governmental organizations.

Created to enhance U.S. industrial competitiveness, NIST’s research supports innovation in diverse industries, impacting everything from smart grids and electronic health records to atomic clocks and nanomaterials. NIST’s mission is to promote innovation through measurement science and standards.

