Hyperion Partners Joins MAI Capital Management

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”), a registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, today announced the acquisition of Hyperion Partners (“Hyperion”).

Headquartered in Berwyn, PA with clients in the greater Philadelphia area, Hyperion is an advisory firm primarily serving businesses and high net worth individuals. Founded by Jeffrey Leber and Vaughn Schill in 2018, the firm had $528.8M in client assets under management as of September 30, 2024.

“When we choose to expand our team, we look for partners who understand that clients come first,” said Patrick Gingras, Market Leader and Regional President at MAI. “Jeff, Vaughn, and the full Hyperion team provide high quality service and advice for their clients across a wide net of capabilities from tax and estate planning to business strategies. We look forward to providing them with our full suite of resources and support so they can continue to enhance and grow their business.”

Hyperion will adopt MAI’s brand identity and receive its internal infrastructure, including HR, operations, and marketing resources. As part of MAI, Jeffrey Leber and Vaughn Schill will both take on the title of Regional President.

“Going above and beyond for our clients is what has allowed us to gain their trust throughout our careers,” said Leber and Schill. “MAI shares this philosophy, and this next chapter in our story allows us to act on it in new ways to help provide families and businesses with a return on their investments.”

About MAI Capital Management

MAI is a registered investment adviser and wealth management firm unified in purpose to empower clients to simplify, protect, and grow the wealth they have worked so hard to build. Founded in 1973, the firm helps clients achieve their vision and goals through objective advice, tailored planning, comprehensive and integrated solutions, and highly personal service. The firm is headquartered in Cleveland, OH with offices across 16 US states, a team of over 475 people, and, as of September 30, 2024, $28.2 billion in total assets including $3.2 billion in assets under advisement.* For more information, visit www.mai.capital or MAI’s company page on LinkedIn.

*Including accounts advised but not actively managed by MAI and accounts managed by third-party advisors using an MAI model.