Total Expert and Polly Partnership Delivers Exclusive Combination of Automated Customer Journeys and Hyper Personalized, Real-Time Loan Pricing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Expert, the FinServ leader in customer engagement software, today announced an expanded partnership with Polly and its leading mortgage capital markets platform. The enhanced partnership pairs Total Expert’s best-in-class journey automation and customer engagement platform with Polly’s next-generation product and pricing engine (PPE) to deliver the industry’s only solution for high-fidelity, real-time engagement with customers at the loan officer level.

Total Expert users have utilized Polly’s robust PPE data since the companies first partnered in 2022, using the platform to maximize operational efficiencies and accelerate deal flow with precise, scenario-based pricing, data, and analytics. The expanded partnership aims to embed innovative, scalable capabilities into the Total Expert platform, which will provide loan officers with highly targeted and accurate pricing data that they can leverage across all borrower communications, marketing assets, and educational materials. As the market continues to shift toward more refinance activity, this expanded product partnership will drive stronger recapture rates for lenders and banks’ servicing asset, drive stronger conversion for loan officers, and automate more of the LO workflow at point of sale.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Polly and are mutually committed to creating innovative ways for lenders to feed actionable data into our automated Journey and Customer Intelligence solutions,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “In today’s constantly shifting market, lenders need precise data from reliable sources that they can couple with intelligent marketing automation if they want to deliver a truly personalized experience to every consumer. Our expanded vision with Polly is to revolutionize how lenders access their pricing data and how it integrates into the consumer’s financial journey, empowering them to enhance every borrower engagement, close more loans, and win customers for life.”

Integrating Polly’s high-fidelity, hyper flexible and granular pricing technology and data with Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence insights make it fast and easy for loan officers to align their product offerings with each customer’s short-term needs and long-term goals. By engaging customers with outreach that accurately and precisely reflects the unique position of that specific borrower, loan officers become the front-line champion for their customer and further strengthen those valuable relationships.

“Ensuring borrowers have a seamless and tailored homebuying experience is a shared goal and commitment across our teams," explained Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. "When combined, Polly and Total Expert help mortgage industry participants optimize and automate each and every borrower journey. Our latest advancements further empower lenders and their loan officers or mortgage brokers to confidently target outreach at the contact level and ultimately, maximize their opportunities to boost conversion and drive profitability.”

Total Expert and Polly are attending the 2024 MBA Annual Convention and Expo in Denver, October 27-30, where they will host an exclusive reception event for customers and mortgage industry leaders. Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact a Total Expert or Polly representative to RSVP.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

About Polly

Polly has revolutionized the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide trust Polly's Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, Lender Intelligence, and Polly/™ AI to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain and deliver a next-generation loan officer and broker experience, helping mortgage companies operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io.