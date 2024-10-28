Introducing Calendarise, an All-in-One POS System with Appointment and Client Management Capabilities for SMB Service Providers

Discover Aurora-in-Box (AiB), the ultimate flexible point-of-sale (POS) solution for SMBs. Featuring customizable software options like Calendarise and hardware like Aurora-in-One, it's an all-in-one system that adapts to small businesses' unique needs, streamlining everything from scheduling to payments. Aurora-in-Box offers the flexibility to create the perfect setup for small businesses - from a complete POS package to just specific components. SMBs Rise with Aurora.

Aurora-in-One, an all-in-one POS system with Calendarise software and companion iOS or Android app that adapts to the unique needs of SMB service providers, streamlining everything from scheduling to payments. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Payments, a full-service payment solutions provider, today announced the launch of Calendarise, a cloud-based, all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system that offers comprehensive customer management functionalities for SMB (small to medium business) service providers. Calendarise is the first POS in the payments industry that empowers SMBs to manage all aspects of their customer relations, including appointment booking, customer retention marketing, recurring revenue and payments. Nail salons, hairdressers, pet care services, day spas, tattoo parlors, and other service businesses will benefit from streamlining customer appointments, staff management and payments via an all-in-one integrated system.

Calendarise is cloud-based and is easily accessed via the 21.5” LCD touch screen of the all-in-one POS system or via the Calendarise iOS and Android app, which empowers SMB owners to manage appointments, check staff activity, and monitor business performance anywhere and anytime. Staff can check their schedules and earnings in Aurora Payments’ SalonSoft iOS or Android app. Built to enhance client engagement, the customer-facing Booked By Aurora iOS and Android app enables clients to easily schedule appointments, make payments or purchase gift cards. Additionally, the app allows users to discover new service providers, attracting potential new business to other SMBs within local communities.

“Aurora Payments has two decades of experience in the payments space and a deep commitment to serving SMBs, including products like our NailSoft software and ARISE Payment Platform, which were created to cater directly to the needs of service businesses,” said Aurora Payments CEO, Brian Goudie. “Calendarise is the next logical step in Aurora’s product suite, combining core elements of these two powerful platforms to create a comprehensive all-in-one system for service-based businesses.”

Calendarise features and benefits include:

Integrated Payment Processing: Makes transactions effortless, with no manual keying required. Merchants can accept payments over the phone, pull up the customer's stored financial details, and accept payments directly on the POS device in card-present and card-not-present environments.

Makes transactions effortless, with no manual keying required. Merchants can accept payments over the phone, pull up the customer's stored financial details, and accept payments directly on the POS device in card-present and card-not-present environments. Zero-Cost Processing: Allows SMBs to pass on fees associated with accepting credit cards to customers and to implement dual pricing, cash discounting, or customer surcharging.

Allows SMBs to pass on fees associated with accepting credit cards to customers and to implement dual pricing, cash discounting, or customer surcharging. State-of-the-Art POS Terminal: Features a 21.5” LCD touch screen with 10-point capacitive touch, an integrated Zebra scanner, an embedded thermal printer and 4G SIM card capability.

Features a 21.5” LCD touch screen with 10-point capacitive touch, an integrated Zebra scanner, an embedded thermal printer and 4G SIM card capability. Convenient Multi-Screen Functionality: Access the full functionality of Calendarise directly via Aurora’s all-in-one POS hardware or other commercial tables for appointments, check-ins and all salon management functions.

Access the full functionality of Calendarise directly via Aurora’s all-in-one POS hardware or other commercial tables for appointments, check-ins and all salon management functions. Calendarise Mobile App for Businesses: Empowers owners to monitor and manage their business's success from anywhere.

Empowers owners to monitor and manage their business's success from anywhere. Salonsoft by Aurora Payments Mobile App for Customers: Staff can manage their schedules and track earnings via the app.

Staff can manage their schedules and track earnings via the app. Booked by Aurora Payments Mobile App for Customers: Enables customers to schedule appointments, make payments, purchase gift cards and stay informed about the latest offers directly from their smartphone.

Enables customers to schedule appointments, make payments, purchase gift cards and stay informed about the latest offers directly from their smartphone. Smart Check-In: Streamlines customer flow and reduces client wait times via Calendarise’s intelligent check-in system; Keeps clients informed about their appointment status and allows clients to communicate their service preferences in advance.

“SMBs thrive with a strong customer base, and Calendarise gives businesses like beauty salons and hairdressers all the tools they need to manage client relationships and payments in one application,” added Goudie. “With Calendarise, service-based SMBs can ensure client loyalty through integrated marketing campaigns and reliable and convenient appointment management from any device.”

Contact sales@risewithaurora.com or visit Aurora Payments to learn more about Calendarise for SMBs.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a united network of processing, technology, and payment solutions with a portfolio of more than 27,000 merchants and $12Bn in annual processing. Founded in 2005, Aurora has grown to capture a significant portion of U.S. market share in various specific industries due to superior solutions, service, and vertical expertise. Aurora Payments differentiates itself within the fintech market by providing proprietary technology that empowers its customers and partners with unrivaled flexibility and benefits. Aurora Payments’ most recent product offerings, ARISE and Calendarise, are cloud-based and built specifically for SMBs to give them all the tools they need to manage payments and client relationships.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Aurora Payments is backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on services, software, and payments investments in the financial services market. Follow Aurora Payments on LinkedIn or X, or learn more at https://risewithaurora.com.