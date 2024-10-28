Alliant Insurance Services Signs on as Official Insurance Brokerage and Proud Partner of San Diego Football Club

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services, the leading specialty insurance broker, today announces its partnership with San Diego FC (SDFC) ahead of the Club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

In addition to signing on as an inaugural season partner, Alliant was also selected through an RFP process by San Diego FC as the official insurance broker for its property and casualty (P&C) and employee benefits needs.

“Alliant’s century-long legacy of excellence, rooted right here in San Diego, aligns perfectly with our vision for the Club,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “We are excited to welcome them to the team as the Official Insurance Brokerage for San Diego FC.”

This partnership includes LED signage at Snapdragon Stadium, digital brand exposure and experiential opportunities for Alliant to participate in unique Club experiences. Additionally, Alliant will be highlighted as the presenting partner of an upcoming San Diego FC commercial event.

“We look forward to forming a long-term relationship with San Diego FC, both as its trusted insurance broker and as a proud partner supporting important community initiatives in the city where Alliant was founded,” said Jay Fischer, Managing Director, Alliant Insurance Services. “San Diego FC’s operations and community outreach mirror the innovation with which we approach solving our clients’ risk management challenges, and we are thrilled to support the overall vision for the Club.”

SDFC is scheduled to officially begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC’s cutting-edge Performance Center will also be the home of San Diego FC’s Right to Dream Academy, a fully funded free residential program, school and soccer academy that will provide professional soccer and education pathways for top youth talent in the region.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations.

Alliant is proud to take part in driving commerce, community outreach and education initiatives in the city where it was founded in 1925.

Alliant is recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S, attracting brokers and specialists across a diverse spectrum of disciplines who are eager to advance their careers. With the advantage of being majority employee-owned, professionals choose Alliant for autonomy, unparalleled resources, and a unique equity ownership opportunity. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, Alliant maintains an impressive 99% producer retention rate and has earned Forbes’ prestigious title of one of America’s Best Large Employers.

Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay

About San Diego FC

San Diego FC is an expansion team in Major League Soccer, scheduled to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC is jointly owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer. Manny Machado, San Diego’s perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a group of youth academies and professional football clubs around the world. San Diego FC’s stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.