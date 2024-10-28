Healthix Successfully Integrates with CommonWell Health Alliance to Expand Interoperability and Impact Patient Care.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthix, one of the largest public health information exchanges (HIEs) in the U.S., serving the greater New York region, is pleased to announce its partnership with CommonWell Health Alliance and the integration of data, now in production, from across CommonWell’s vast national network. This key milestone highlights Healthix’s commitment to advancing healthcare interoperability and improving patient outcomes across New York State and beyond.

Healthix, an innovator in its region, recognized the importance of leveraging CommonWell Health Alliance’s cutting-edge technology to bridge the gaps in patient records – no matter where a patient receives care – and delivers a 360° view of a patient’s healthcare profile to ensure completeness and accessibility. CommonWell's integration with Healthix allows for a seamless experience by displaying CommonWell data alongside Healthix information in its Clinical Portal, CCD queries and to HIEs across the state. This integration ensures that healthcare providers have access to comprehensive patient information, including relevant documents, enhancing clinical decision-making and improving patient care.

“We are excited to be part of a nationwide movement toward interoperability. By partnering with CommonWell Health Alliance, Healthix is taking a significant step towards enhancing care coordination and supporting value-based initiatives at both local and national levels,” said Todd Rogow, President & CEO of Healthix. ”Our mission, to advance secure, seamless data exchange, will be amplified through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Healthix, bringing our shared vision of nationwide interoperability closer to reality,” said Paul L. Wilder, Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. “By integrating CommonWell’s network with Healthix’s comprehensive regional coverage, we are enabling healthcare providers across New York to access critical, comprehensive patient information, no matter where care is delivered. This partnership is another milestone in our commitment to improving patient outcomes through seamless, secure data exchange.”

Healthix’s connection with CommonWell is part of a larger strategy to modernize healthcare information exchange. With CommonWell recently designated as one of only seven Qualified Health Information Networks™ (QHIN™), the alliance is rapidly expanding, adding new tools and use cases powered by advanced interoperability. With CommonWell having already facilitated the exchange of over 8.5 billion healthcare records to date, this partnership will further efforts to make healthcare data more accessible and actionable for patients everywhere and particularly for the over 50+ million patients for whom Healthix currently holds record.

About Healthix

Healthix is among the largest public HIEs in the nation, securely aggregating patient health data, across New York State, from thousands of sites – hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, behavioral health organizations, labs and more. With a patient’s consent, this information is shared among providers to improve clinical outcomes and enhance value-based care delivery. The collected patient information is powerful, regardless of where providers are across the healthcare spectrum. To learn more, visit www.healthix.org.

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a nonprofit member-driven alliance and Qualified Health Information Network. The organization is dedicated to the secure and seamless flow of health information to improve patient care and the vision that all health data should be available to clinicians, care teams, and patients, regardless of where care occurs. CommonWell connects 37,000 provider organizations that support 244 million lives. Learn more at https://www.commonwellalliance.org/ or connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.