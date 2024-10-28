Exit Planning Institute in Partnership with Prime Capital Financial Establishes Kansas City Chapter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Exit Planning Institute™ (EPI), in partnership with Prime Capital Financial, proudly announces the launch of the Exit Planning Institute Kansas City Chapter. Leadership Board Members include professionals from Intrust Bank, APEX Business Advisors, Spencer Fane, and KPMG. The chapter’s inaugural event will be held on Nov. 6, 2024, at the Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center.

As one of the fastest-growing sectors within professional services, exit planning is crucial as millions of Baby Boomer and Gen X business owners prepare to transition their companies over the next decade. To support this, the Kansas City Chapter will provide a platform for education, cooperation, and professional development, equipping local advisors with the skills necessary to guide business owners through successful transitions.

“Kansas City has a vibrant business community that deserves knowledgeable and comprehensive exit planning services as business owners prepare for the next phase of their professional and personal lives,” said Mark Kipp, CEPA, president of the Kansas City Chapter and partner at Prime Capital Financial. “Collaboration is the future of financial services. Our goal is to help owners navigate this complex process by teaching them how to maximize the value of their businesses, whether they are planning to sell, merge, or pass it on to the next generation.”

The Kansas City Chapter will be cross-functional, bringing together a diverse combination of advisors, including financial professionals, M&A attorneys, CPAs, business brokers, commercial banks, estate planning attorneys, growth advisors, investment bankers and valuation professionals. By engaging thought leaders from multiple disciplines, the chapter aims to raise awareness across different networks and improve outcomes for business owners in the region.

“Too often, business owners delay planning until they’re on the verge of a transition, which can jeopardize the value they’ve worked so hard to build,” said Jeff Lahr, CEPA, vice president of the Kansas City Chapter and president of the greater Kansas City market for Prime Capital Financial. “Our chapter is committed to helping owners address these challenges early, so they can maximize the value of their business and ensure a smooth exit. By introducing proactive planning methods, we’re equipping business owners and advisors with the knowledge to succeed.”

The Exit Planning Institute’s mission is to enhance the knowledge and skills of professional advisors in the community who are guiding business owners. By providing education and collaborating with professionals across various industries, the Kansas City Chapter is positioned to offer valuable resources for all stakeholders involved in business transitions and strengthen the exit planning industry as a whole.

The inaugural event will introduce attendees to the benefits of joining the Kansas City EPI Chapter as well as the fundamentals of exit planning focused on guiding business owners with best-in-class practices aimed at preserving and growing their value. Featured speaker Christopher M. Snider, CEPA, CEO of the Exit Planning Institute, will highlight the role of the "Advisor of the Future" and the benefits of the Value Acceleration Methodology™.

Event Details:

Date: Nov. 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Location: Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center, 6100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211

Cost: Free to attend

Register here

Visit the chapter website for more information and a full schedule of events planned for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025: Exit Planning Institute - Kansas City Chapter

About Prime Capital Financial

Prime Capital Financial (formerly Prime Capital Investment Advisors) provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth services. Through its Prime Capital Retirement services, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. Prime Capital Financial currently has 70 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Adviser Representatives through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (“PCIA”), a federally registered investment adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., Suite#150, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Prime Capital Financial | Wealth | Retirement | Wellness. For more information, visit www.primefinancial.com.