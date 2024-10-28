Switch Commerce to Deploy e-squared Remote ATM Hosting Service

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fintech e-squared Systems, Inc. (e2) today announced it has partnered with advanced technology company Switch Commerce to deploy a new remote hosting service for financial self-service terminals that will expedite the process of adding and upgrading terminal functions, while reducing operational cost and complexity. Designed for ATMs and kiosks, the new service will be demonstrated at the National ATM Council annual conference in Las Vegas today through Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Switch Commerce CFO Paul Willingham described the e2 remote hosting service as, “a better way for device operators to respond to changing consumer needs and manage their terminals in a simpler, more secure and more profitable manner.”

The e2 service utilizes a remote hosted terminal manager that reduces the need to support payment applications at terminals, while providing terminal operators with enhanced near-real-time terminal management and operating information. Initially available to Switch Commerce processing customers with Genmega terminals and kiosks, full rollout is scheduled for mid-2025.

The e2 service connects financial self-service terminals to a hosted virtual terminal manager, centralizing application processes and software integration at scale on behalf of client terminals and value-added services and functionality providers. Decision-making in the cloud reduces terminal storage and information processing requirements, minimizes time and effort to add new and update existing terminal functions, and increases the security of internal terminal operations.

e2 CEO Donna Embry stated, “Our remote hosting service enables revenue-producing features and functions to be added quickly with less downtime, reduces or eliminates field technician visits to perform hardware and software upgrades, and provides greater resistance to terminal logical attacks.” Embry continued, “The end result is that terminal operators can generate more revenue, lower costs and increase customer satisfaction with the e2 remote hosting service.”

Financial self-service terminals are one of history’s greatest consumer innovations and will continue to be vital for a long time to come. Flexibility to meet growing marketplace demands, such as supporting cryptocurrency and central bank digital currencies, battling constantly-evolving fraud threats and providing timely delivery of new emerging products and services, is ever-increasing.

e2 President Leland Englebardt commented, “We are proud to partner with Switch Commerce, a highly respected company with a well-earned reputation for customer-centric innovation, to introduce our remote hosting service.” Englebardt continued, “The future demands a different and more efficient terminal infrastructure, like the e2 remote hosting service, to capitalize on new and innovative products and services coming down the pike efficiently and effectively.”

About e-squared Systems, Inc.

e-squared Systems, Inc. is a fintech company focused on self-service remote hosting to reduce the cost and complexity of operating ATMs and kiosks, while expediting the process of adding and upgrading terminal functionality. Parties interested in learning more about e2’s remote hosting service may email lse@ua5h.com or telephone +1.646.912.1771.

About Switch Commerce

Switch Commerce is a technology-focused debit processing company. We revolutionize the way our customers do business by simplifying the vital operational tasks of your business while providing a superior ATM processing solution. The company’s Singular Logix gateway provides advanced technology that makes payment processing and point-of-banking solutions simple to access. Our solution includes messaging, data analytics, gateway processing and PCI-DSS compliant data center hosting. Proprietary messaging technology modernizes and significantly shortens the development lifecycle to bring exceptional POS debit and PIN debit gateways to your customers. Please visit switchcommerce.com for more information.