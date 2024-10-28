Keys Soulcare Unveils Enhancing Shades of Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keys Soulcare, the holistic beauty and skincare brand founded by Alicia Keys and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), is sharing the beauty of giving yourself permission to glow with its new enhancing shades of its best-selling Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum. Designed to hydrate, illuminate and prime the skin, Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum is the ultimate expression of Keys Soulcare’s core reason for being – to take care of your whole self – inner and outer, skin and soul. Because the glow starts within.

“Everyone always asks me about my glow! I am absolutely obsessed with Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum and all the new shades!” said Alicia. “Each is inspired by a different crystal: New Moonstone Aura, known as the stone of self-discovery, creates a cool iridescent glow. New Bronze Aura, inspired by Bronzite, the stone of courage, brings a warm bronze glow, and the original, Golden Aura is inspired by Golden Healer Quartz, the stone of manifestation, for a neutral golden glow. Crystals are a big part of my self-care ritual. I love how they make me feel.”

Every Keys Soulcare offering has a dedicated affirmation on its bottle, all personally written by Alicia. The affirmation “I give myself permission to glow” adorns the Let Me Glow offerings. Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum is easy to apply, and can be used alone for an even, natural glow, or as a smooth, luminous priming base prior to applying makeup. It brightens and balances the skin’s appearance with niacinamide while replenishing with antioxidant-rich rose water and plant-derived squalane. The unique formula also contains amethyst – one of Alicia’s favorite stones – which is believed to heighten intuition, clarity and creativity, to reflect and light your glow.

“Not only are all the shades of Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum absolutely stunning on all skin types, they are so good for your skin,” Alicia furthers. “The Keys Soulcare concept is about efficacious ingredients and learning how to connect to your inner self so the reflection on the outside is brilliant. This is the secret to the glow that everyone asks me about.”

The soft texture not only makes skin feel hydrated, it also delivers skin benefits like smoothing, brightening and plumping. In a clinical study, 100% experienced immediate improvement* in skin moisture. In a consumer perception study, 93% said skin looks radiant immediately** after use.

“Keys Soulcare was created to nourish your skin and nurture your soul. Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum embodies this beautiful ethos with skin nourishing ingredients that invite you to glow in your own strength,” said Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare. “With these new shades, we’re encouraging everyone to give themselves permission to glow their own way.”

Keys Soulcare will be lighting up the launch with a Let Me Glow Experience pop-up on Wednesday, October 30th in New York City (251 Elizabeth Street), from 12pm-4pm. Guests will be able to explore and deepen connections using Keys Soulcare in a soothing and soulful space, heightened by the energy and aura of crystals. Additionally, guests will be treated to signature Keys Soulcare “Soulcations” and receive samples of Keys Soulcare offerings to continue their rituals at home.

Alicia along with an inspiring group of Lightworkers (those who strive to impact positive change), including Toni Bravo, will be sharing how they have turned their daily routine into an empowering soulcare ritual across their social platforms, in addition to showing how Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum unlocks their inner and outer glow.

All shades of Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum are available today, October 28th for Early Access on keyssoulcare.com and will be available starting tomorrow, October 29th on Amazon.

*In a clinical study from Keys Soulcare

**In a 4-week consumer study from Keys Soulcare

About Keys Soulcare:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Keys Soulcare is a lifestyle beauty brand developed by artist, producer, entrepreneur, author and Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen creator Alicia Keys. Inspired by her belief that skin and soul are deeply connected, Keys Soulcare offers a skin-nourishing, soul-nurturing experience. With Dr. Renée Snyder as advising board-certified dermatologist, Keys Soulcare is double-certified cruelty free with both Leaping Bunny and PETA, has products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities and has Keys Soulcare clean and vegan offerings. Learn more at www.keyssoulcare.com.