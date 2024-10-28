Tidal Cyber Attracts Investments from USAA and Capital One Ventures to Fuel Continued Rapid Growth

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidal Cyber, the Threat-Informed Defense company, today announced investments from USAA, one of the leading providers of insurance, banking, investment and retirement solutions to members of the U.S. military, veterans and their families, and Capital One Ventures, a strategic investor in data, technology and financial services startups. The two organizations are investing to help support key product enhancements to Tidal Cyber’s Enterprise Edition platform and to fuel the adoption of Threat-Informed Defense.

“We see these investments from established strategic investors like USAA and Capital One Ventures as a validation of Tidal Cyber’s Threat-Informed Defense approach and the value that we are bringing to some of today’s top companies,” said Rick Gordon, CEO of Tidal Cyber. “These investments will enable Tidal Cyber to continue our rapid growth trajectory and lead the adoption of Threat-Informed Defense globally within all critical infrastructure segments.”

As the company experiences significant market traction, Tidal Cyber will use this investment to accelerate go-to-market activities and product development. This includes expansion of all sales and marketing activities and enhancements to the company’s freely available Community Edition, which supports over 3,000 security professionals globally.

“We have witnessed Tidal Cyber drive the adoption of Threat-Informed Defense since the very early days of the company and have been impressed by the company’s rapid growth. With that up-front perspective, it was a natural decision to invest,” said Nathan McKinley, USAA vice president and head of Corporate Development.

Earlier this month, Tidal Cyber announced the integration of test results from Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) tools and other sources into Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition. Complementing the company’s existing Threat-Informed Defense capabilities, this integration provides users with greater insight into the true state of their defenses as a result of better targeted tests, ultimately completing the cycle of effective defenses and efficient operations. This provides users with the increased confidence that their threat intelligence and defensive measures are optimally aligned with their environment, ensuring that they can maximize their investments and reach the greatest possible protection for their specific assets.

Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that enables security leaders and practitioners to optimize their security defenses against the threats relevant to their organization. The platform provides a Tidal Confidence Score for each relevant attacker behavior identified in MITRE ATT&CK®, third-party cyber threat intelligence tools and an organization’s internal threat researchers. Through the development of Coverage Maps, Tidal Cyber provides an aggregated view of all relevant threats and defenses. With the addition of BAS, Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition can compare and contrast test results with the existing Tidal Confidence Score capability, ultimately providing insights not possible with any other product on the market today.

About Tidal Cyber

Founded in January 2022 by a team of threat intelligence veterans with experience at MITRE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a wide range of innovative security providers, Tidal Cyber enables businesses to implement a Threat-Informed Defense more quickly and efficiently. Tidal helps its customers map the security requirements and capabilities of their unique environment against the industry's most complete knowledge base of adversary TTPs, including the MITRE ATT&CK® knowledge base, additional open-source threat intelligence sources, and a Tidal-curated registry of security vendors mapped to specific adversary TTPs. Learn more at https://tidalcyber.com.