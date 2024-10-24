AuditBoard and Protiviti Streamline Audit Lifecycle Management With Joint Capabilities

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, and Protiviti, a global consulting firm with market-leading expertise in internal audit, today announced new joint capabilities at Audit & Beyond, the premier event for audit, risk, and infosec leaders. The joint services include advanced analytics, collaboration, transformation, and digitization capabilities, along with a joint offering to help teams prepare for the new Global Internal Audit Standards from The Institute of Internal Auditors.

Available immediately, these new solutions will empower customers to dramatically transform how they gain insights, drive efficiency, and deliver transparency throughout their audit lifecycle. The launch includes:

Analytics Accelerators combine AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform with Protiviti's advanced analytical expertise to offer customers deeper insights into their data. Protiviti's Analytics Accelerators with built-in AuditBoard Analytics enable continuous monitoring of risk areas and automated control testing across full populations with interactive dashboards to deliver actionable insights

Custom GRC Connectors integrate common GRC systems like Archer and ServiceNow with AuditBoard modules to streamline collaboration with stakeholders, improve data accuracy and integrity, and create workflow efficiency across different technology stacks. The integration also drives seamless issue management and ensures data accuracy and visibility across the business.

Global Internal Audit Standards Gap Assessment combines the self-assessment tools within AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform with Protiviti's expertise to provide service offerings to help internal audit teams accelerate and leverage the Standards implementation to further advance strategic objectives and provide their organizations with the confidence of a comprehensive documented assessment.

Protiviti's KnowledgeLeader can be leveraged within the AuditBoard platform providing advanced training and leading practices to AuditBoard's client base by expanding the educational tools and resources available to auditors. AuditBoard customers can sign up for an exclusive free, no-obligation trial of KnowledgeLeader here.

“We are thrilled to keep building on our strategic partnership with Protiviti with these innovative joint solutions,” said Scott Whitlock, Vice President of Global Alliances and GTM Partnerships at AuditBoard. “By combining AuditBoard’s industry-leading software and Protiviti’s world-class consulting and technology expertise, we’re uniquely positioned to guide enterprises in redefining the value and efficiency of internal audit. Together, we will continue to empower organizations to manage risk effectively and achieve their business objectives.”

“This expansion of our long-standing relationship with AuditBoard has the potential to drive remarkable value for joint customers,” said Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, Global Lead of Internal Audit Consulting at Protiviti. “Protiviti and AuditBoard have long been among the most prominent supporters and innovators in the internal audit profession, and with the launch of these new joint solutions we aim to continue to inspire and encourage by bringing innovative and transformative technology and consulting services to the global internal audit community.”

For more information about AuditBoard and Protiviti’s joint solutions, visit AuditBoard.com or visit the Connected Risk Experience at Audit & Beyond.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI).