The Predictive Index Expands Integrations with Greenhouse Software

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Predictive Index, the data-driven HR platform to hire top performers, develop effective managers, and retain your people, announced today a new integration with Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform that helps companies get measurably better at hiring.

The partnership allows customers of The Predictive Index to seamlessly send the Behavioral Assessment and/or Cognitive Assessment without leaving Greenhouse, allowing hiring teams easy access to candidates’ behavioral profile and full report. This allows them to make more informed decisions by identifying the right candidates that will perform in the role and stay for the long term.

"Our integration strategy is fundamental to how we deliver value to customers," said Francois Bruneau, VP of Strategy and Corporate Development at The Predictive Index. "By embedding PI's assessments into leading hiring platforms like Greenhouse, we're creating ecosystems where candidate evaluation becomes seamless. This approach provides teams with critical insights making data-driven hiring not just accessible, but effortless.”

Additional Benefits of The Predictive Index & Greenhouse Integration include:

A better candidate experience with faster response times and automatic assessment result delivery.

The elimination of switching between software experiences, saving time and reducing manual effort.

Visibility into a candidate’s progress within the assessment process located in one activity feed within Greenhouse.

Highly prepared hiring managers with easily accessible PI candidate information integrated directly into their Greenhouse interview workflow.

Several customers participated in a beta program to integrate their PI software with Greenhouse and are excited to share more about their experience.

"I am thrilled with the seamless integration of Predictive Index with Greenhouse, which has greatly streamlined AEVEX’s hiring process," said Nicole Fair, Senior Talent Acquisition Generalist at AEVEX Aerospace. “The Predictive Index team was incredibly helpful in guiding us through the setup, making the API integration smooth and straightforward. It's extremely convenient for both recruiters and hiring managers to have all the candidate data easily accessible directly within Greenhouse, eliminating the need to switch between different platforms.” Learn more about the integration with Greenhouse.

Third-Party ATS Integration Partners

PI’s native integration with Greenhouse is the latest in support of applicant tracking systems (ATS), joining others supported by PI’s integration partners Joynd and Flexspring, who support more than 20 additional ATS integrations. View The Predictive Index’s complete integration catalog.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) is the data-driven HR platform to hire top performers, develop effective managers, and retain your people. More than 60 years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 10,000 clients and 480+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, Subway, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 90+ countries. Learn more at www.predictiveindex.com.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring. With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company’s process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We’ve helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what’s next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.