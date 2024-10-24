NextGen Healthcare and OSIS Expand Partnership to Address Needs of Community Health Centers Across the U.S.

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, and OSIS, a non-profit technology services organization, today announced an enhanced premier strategic partnership to help Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) optimize technology for better patient outcomes and efficient government compliance.

OSIS adopted NextGen Healthcare as its Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendor of choice in 2007. As one of NextGen Healthcare's largest partners, OSIS represents over three million patient lives across more than 500 locations in underserved communities across 35 states. Under the expanded partner agreement, NextGen Healthcare clients will have access to robust wraparound services from OSIS, and the organizations will partner on joint marketing efforts, thought leadership, and outreach to community centers nationwide.

The expanded relationship offers numerous advantages to health centers, such as Uniform Data System (UDS) and UDS+ consultation and optimization services, premium services for clinical workflow optimization, regulatory reporting, upgrade management, and annual HealthChecks by OSIS experts. OSIS is a Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA)-funded HCCN and as such, NextGen Healthcare clients can take advantage of free services geared towards NextGen Healthcare FQHCs and have the opportunity to join the organization’s FY25 Cooperative Agreement. NextGen Healthcare was among the first EHR vendors to receive approval for UDS+ reporting by the HRSA. This approval supports health centers in navigating UDS+ reporting, which is expected to become mandatory by 2025 or 2026.

"As more people rely on community health centers for essential care, it’s vital that these centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology and secure the funding necessary to thrive. At NextGen Healthcare, our partnership with OSIS empowers these centers to deliver on the promise of better healthcare outcomes for all—ensuring that every patient receives the quality care they deserve," said David Sides, CEO of NextGen Healthcare.

“NextGen Healthcare is a proven leader in the community healthcare space and a trailblazer in UDS modernization,” said Jeff Lowrance, CEO of OSIS. “Through this relationship, we hope to unlock the power of health IT investments with data-driven insights, improve quality scores, and minimize costs.”

“The partnership between OSIS and NextGen Healthcare is a significant advancement for community health centers across the U.S., helping them optimize technology and streamline government funding requirements,” said Kanci Houston, CEO of Community Health and Emergency Services, an OSIS Member since 2012. “Working with partners that understand the needs of health centers and allow us the ability to more closely focus on patient care, has been essential for our continued growth and filling needs in our community.”

NextGen UGM 24

The OSIS and NextGen Healthcare partnership will be highlighted during the following breakout sessions at NextGen Healthcare’s annual user group meeting UGM 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 27-30, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center:

Data Modernization: UDS+ Clinical Quality Measures and Value-Based Care Solutions

Tips for Conquering UDS+ Reporting Jitters

For a detailed agenda and testimonials from past UGM attendees, visit ugm24.com.

