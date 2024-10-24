ISN® Marks Five Years of Partnership with Aecon

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, recognizes five years of partnership with Aecon Group Inc., a North American construction and infrastructure development company. Since 2019, Aecon has used ISNetworld as its primary contractor management platform to help streamline processes, improve safety, and ensure compliance across its projects in Canada and the United States.

“Partnering with ISN has transformed how we manage our subcontractors, enabling us to scale from 390 to over 1,550 active contractors while maintaining high safety standards,” said Lance Livingston, VP EHS at Aecon. “As we expand into new regions and sectors, ISN remains critical in helping us meet our safety, ESG and compliance goals."

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Aecon is a diverse construction and infrastructure development company with global expertise across the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utilities and Industrial sectors. Aecon consistently applies innovative tools and methods to efficiently manage large-scale projects. The company will continue to leverage ISNetworld to support its contractor safety, compliance and performance efforts, reinforcing its commitment to maintain safe and compliant operations as it grows across North America.

“Aecon’s dedication to improve safety and manage their growing workforce has been evident throughout our five-year partnership,” said Kim Ritchie, Vice President at ISN. “We’re proud to continue to support Aecon as they expand into the United States market, and help them manage their subcontractor safety and ESG reporting to meet their evolving needs.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join its online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.