PurposeEnergy Delivers New Green Energy to the Green Mountain State

The PurposeEnergy Middlebury renewable energy facility is engineered to convert high-strength organic waste into clean water, renewable electricity, and natural fertilizer. The facility is projected to reduce carbon emissions by over 2,000 metric tons annually. Video courtesy of PC Construction.

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PurposeEnergy, a renewable fuels and biogas specialist focused on waste solutions for the food and beverage industries, today announced the grand opening of its Middlebury renewable energy facility at a ceremony held on October 24 attended by local government and business leaders. The $23 million project utilizes patented anaerobic digestion technology to support Vermont’s circular economy goals by minimizing waste and maximizing resource recoveries.

PurposeEnergy - Middlebury is the state’s first food waste to renewable electricity project awarded under the Vermont Public Utility Commission’s Standard Offer Program. Designed to accommodate the high-strength organic waste from food and beverage manufacturers in the Middlebury Industrial Park, the facility can also accept a wide variety of trucked organic waste from other Vermont businesses. As permitted, the plant can process 100,000 gallons of high-strength organics per day into clean water, renewable electricity, and natural fertilizer.

Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Vermont Hard Cider will send their organic waste directly to the plant via piped connections. Additionally, with an incoming truck capacity of 500 gallons per minute, companies like WhistlePig, Ben & Jerry’s, and others will be able to send their waste to Middlebury for recycling. More than eight million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity are expected to be generated annually for Vermont homes and businesses. The Middlebury facility is expected to eliminate over 2,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

“We are excited to support Vermont’s sustainability goals by diverting organics from landfills and producing clean water and renewable electricity at Middlebury. We are thankful to all the stakeholders involved in delivering this project, including local and state government officials, the Vermont PUC, and our anchor partners, Agri-Mark, and Vermont Hard Cider. We share Vermont’s vision for a sustainable future” said Eric Fitch, founder, and CEO of PurposeEnergy.

Jed Davis, Vice President of Agri-Mark/Cabot, stated, “The Middlebury Resource Recovery Center is a critical step toward operational and sustainability goals for Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery. The dairy cooperative’s farm family owners are committed to protecting the local environment and maintaining a resilient dairy industry for future generations.”

By the end of this year, PurposeEnergy will have an even greater impact on reducing carbon emissions throughout Vermont with an additional facility opening in St. Albans. Coupled with PurposeEnergy’s initial renewable energy plant in South Burlington, the three facilities combined are expected to generate more than 20 million kWh of renewable electricity per year.

About PurposeEnergy

PurposeEnergy is committed to delivering positive and sustainable environmental impact by developing, owning, and operating renewable energy facilities across the US utilizing organic waste. Our mission is to convert the millions of tons of wasted organic material from industrial food and beverage production plants into valuable renewable energy, clean water, and healthy soil amendments. In doing so, food is produced more efficiently, economically, and sustainably. PurposeEnergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition. PurposeEnergy is the lead platform for Quinbrook’s investments in renewable biogas.