Hangsen Contributes to Industry Discussions at Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum 2024 on Safe and Sustainable Innovations

As a participant of the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum, Hangsen International Group once again shared its research directions in material safety and sustainability innovations in the field of new tobacco and e-liquid products. It showcased forward-looking R&D vision and conviction and expectations for the sustainable and healthy development of the global new tobacco industry.

During the roundtable discussion, Dr. Kang Yu, as a key speaker, addressed several industry hot topics including sustainable innovation in e-liquid raw materials, research on nicotine substitutes, product compliance development, Next Generation Products (NGP) technology and safety planning, investment in corporate innovation, and the protection of under ages.

I. Sustainable Innovation in Raw Materials Leads Future Industry Development

The Hangsen Research Institute (HRI), established by Hangsen International Group in 2022, is a globally leading research institution in the field of e-liquid. The institute's team consists of experienced researchers led by senior PhDs, including over 60 engineers and product technology experts specializing in chemistry and materials. Dr. Kang Yu, the spokesperson and head of HRI, emphasized the crucial role of raw material innovation in promoting environmental sustainability. From eco-friendly packaging to green carbon emission factories, Hangsen International Group is implementing ESG standards and monitoring its carbon footprints.

Additionally, the innovations at HRI Research Institute have to be founded on safety principles. Innovative raw materials, including PG and VG, should also prevent the generation of harmful substances during high-temperature vaporization. The Hangsen Research Institute is actively engaged in innovative research on raw materials such as sweeteners, cooling agents, and nicotine salts. It is also conducting toxicological studies and environmental assessments in vapor performance, ensuring product safety, stability, and consumer health protection.

II. Research on Nicotine Analogs

Emerging nicotine analogs have appeared on international markets, and Hangsen International Group is closely monitoring and tracking these developments. Hangsen maintains a cautious stance towards these nicotine analogs, emphasizing the need for careful evaluation to determine whether and how these substances might be utilized.

Hangsen's HRI Research Institute conducts rigorous research and has developed seven major evaluation modules, including physicochemical testing, in vitro and in vivo toxicological studies, and behavioral research. The framework aims to comprehensively evaluate and accurately profile nicotine analogs, assessing aspects from product stability and compliance to safety and the equivalence of the substitutes.

Hangsen International Group has currently identified and screened about ten substances that could potentially serve as nicotine analogs, and has already seen some positive results. From the perspectives of R&D risk assessment, consumer health risk evaluation, and future sustainability, the Hangsen HRI Research Institute is also becoming a cautious pathfinder in this area of research.

III. Advancing Industry Compliance Development

Dr. Kang Yu from the Hangsen Research Institute stated that Hangsen International Group has conducted an in-depth and detailed analysis of product compliance requirements across more than 170 countries and regions. Hangsen International Group not only provides product compliance solutions but is also actively exploring and adhering to compliance requirements in all aspects of production, manufacturing, and transportation.

From a horizontal market comparison and consumer insights, it has been found that there is a difference between the flavor demands of compliant products and the taste preferences of end consumers. However, Hangsen International Group has initiated its development and research projects starting from compliance policies. By establishing a dedicated compliance team, Hangsen continually strives to meet end-market requirements by enhancing product compliance standards. From the perspective of the industry's vertical supply chain, the healthy development of industry compliance is inseparable from the participation of each industry player. As a key supplier of essential contents in the electronic atomizer industry, Hangsen International Group quickly responds to changes in global regulatory environments. Hangsen bears the responsibility of ensuring compliance throughout the entire supply chain, from raw materials in the e-liquid production process to the delivery of finished products to overseas brand customers.

IV. Innovation Investment

Addressing the topic of innovation investments and returns, Dr. Kang Yu from the Hangsen Research Institute highlighted that Hangsen International Group currently possesses over 230,000 e-liquid flavor formulations, with an average of more than 10,000 new formulations being developed each month. The focus of innovative research primarily centers on compliant flavorings, monomer studies, nicotine salts, and formulations for sweeteners, coolants, and acidulants.

The company annually invests substantial funds in research and development. This year alone, it has invested in 100 different types of nicotine salts for laboratory physicochemical and technical application testing. These substances undergo rigorous testing processes to evaluate their physicochemical and vapor performance. Hangsen’s substantial investment in R&D fuels Atom and Bar Fuel’s rapid product development. These brands are built on a foundation of technical precision and cutting-edge formulations that prioritize safety and environmental responsibility.

