Americana Partners Announces Strategic Investment From Lovell Minnick Partners

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americana Partners, LLC (“Americana” or the "Company"), an independent wealth management firm with over $8.5 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic investment by funds managed by Lovell Minnick Partners LLC (“LMP”). LMP, a specialist private equity firm focused on high-growth, middle market services, and technology companies, will become the first outside institutional investor in Americana alongside the founders and management team. Americana’s leadership team and employees will continue to be significant owners of the business, and Americana will continue to be managed by its existing leadership team.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Houston, Americana offers wealth advisory and family office services, including alternative and traditional investment solutions. Americana serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across the U.S. and recently added a division to serve Latin American clients. The Company celebrated its five-year anniversary in April 2024 and has grown rapidly since launching in 2019 with $2.6 billion in assets under management.

“We are thrilled to partner with LMP,” said Jason Fertitta, Americana’s CEO. “This is an important milestone for our firm, and it underscores our commitment to building the right destination for our clients and financial advisors. We chose to work with LMP because of their extensive track record in accelerating growth for successful wealth management organizations, their deep bench of resources to support strategic acquisitions, and their underlying philosophy as partners and investors. Together, we share a common vision for what we want to accomplish, and that starts with delivering the best solutions possible for our clients and creating an environment in which our employees and advisors can thrive.”

“Our experience investing in wealth management firms over the last quarter century helps us identify exceptional firms and management teams who share similar values and are seeking collaborative partners as they enter the next phase of growth. Our investments are partnerships, and we are aligned with the Americana team’s high-growth strategic vision. We look forward to working together to expand geographically, attract the highest quality financial advisors, and execute on strategic initiatives,” said Trevor Rich, Partner at Lovell Minnick Partners.

Brad Armstrong, Partner at Lovell Minnick Partners, added “The Americana organization has distinguished itself, not just in the exceptional growth they’ve experienced since their founding in 2019, but in the high caliber of people they’ve brought on board. We’re incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work alongside their team as investors and as partners.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Winstead served as legal counsel to Americana. Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Lovell Minnick Partners.

About Americana Partners

Founded in 2019, Americana Partners is an independent wealth advisory firm working with a select group of families and individuals to help them simplify the management of their wealth. Headquartered in Houston and with offices in Austin, Dallas and Midland, Americana offers financial planning and investment management services. Americana is part of the Dynasty Financial Partners’ strategic solutions network.

About Lovell Minnick Partners

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm with a 25-year track record of partnering with growth-oriented companies. LMP leverages deep sector experience and a broad network of strategic advisors to help founders scale their companies at an accelerated pace. The firm collaborates with management teams seeking to achieve long-term success and value creation through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Since inception in 1999, LMP has raised over $5 billion of committed capital, invested in more than 50 unique platform companies, and completed over 200 add-on acquisitions. LMP partners with growth-oriented, middle-market companies with a particular focus in the financial services, business services, and financial technology sectors.