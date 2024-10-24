Bloomsbury Publishing, Inc. Signs 24k Square Foot Office Lease with ESRT at 1359 Broadway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust. Inc. announced today that Bloomsbury Publishing, Inc. – leading independent publishing house with notable works which include the “Harry Potter” and “Crescent City” series – signed a new 24,209 square foot lease for office space at 1359 Broadway.

“ As a previous tenant of 1400 Broadway, I cannot wait to be back in an ESRT building with Bloomsbury Publishing,” said Sabrina McCarthy, president of Bloomsbury U.S. “ ESRT was an incredible partner for my previous employer, and I am beyond thrilled that they found Bloomsbury a location that offers a modern look and feel, excellent building security, lots of sunlight, and a space built for our needs.”

Located in the heart of the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza, 1359 Broadway is fully modernized with convenient access to major transportation and subway lines, dining, and retail. Tenants of 1359 Broadway have access to ESRT’s Broadway Campus amenities which include a new 170+ person tenant lounge and all hands space at 1400 Broadway, and a rooftop lounge with prime views of the Empire State Building soon to come to 1333 Broadway.

“ Companies like Bloomsbury Publishing understand the value of ESRT’s unbeatable locations, unparalleled service, excellent balance sheet, and top-tier amenities in employee attraction, satisfaction, and retention,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, leasing at Empire State Realty Trust. “ Bloomsbury Publishing is a welcome addition to the excellent tenant roster at 1359 Broadway.”

Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bloomsbury Publishing in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Emily Chabrier, and Meghan Allen of CBRE represented the property owner.

More information about 1359 Broadway, and current office availability, can be found online.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observatory that was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and the #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of September 30, 2024, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 7.8 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 732 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

