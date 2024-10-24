Box and AWS Partner to Bring Powerful Generative AI Models and Capabilities to Enterprise Content

SEATTLE & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced an expanded strategic partnership that will empower organizations of all sizes to build new applications and maximize productivity with generative AI. Box customers can now access foundation models directly in Box AI using Amazon Bedrock, starting with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan. With this integration, companies can quickly and securely build generative AI applications by combining some of the world’s most advanced AI models with their data residing in Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform. Additionally, organizations can now garner more intelligence from their data using a Box connector for Amazon Q Business, the most capable generative AI assistant for work. This is helping organizations to quickly get answers, summarize information, generate content, and securely complete tasks using their private data already managed in Box.

"Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI," said Ben Kus, CTO at Box. “This is why we are partnering with AWS to integrate industry-leading AI models in Box AI and revolutionize the way organizations apply intelligence to their content. This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in Box."

"AWS and Box both recognize that the key for companies to realize the greatest value from generative AI is the ability to simply and securely leverage their own data and content," said Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI at AWS. “Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data. The result will be new capabilities that will unlock innovation for industries, companies, and people around the world.”

"Organizations are sitting on goldmines of proprietary content that can be transformed by AI. Claude's advanced capabilities, combined with Box through Amazon Bedrock, enable organizations to transform how they work - from instantly extracting insights to automating complex document workflows," said Dan Rosenthal, VP of Global Partnerships at Anthropic. "We don’t train our generative models on prompts and outputs, which means companies can feel confident using Claude to help turn mountains of static information into actionable intelligence, while maintaining the security and accuracy enterprises demand."

Generally Available Today, Box AI Now Integrates with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q

With AI embedded at the core of its platform, Box is now providing access to high-performing foundation models in Box AI through Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service on AWS offering customers a broad set of capabilities to easily build, deploy, and scale generative AI applications. This includes a choice of models, tools to customize and enrich models with private data, the ability to create agents that can execute multi-step tasks, and features to ensure the ongoing security, privacy, and safety of customer data.

Today, Box customers are also able to apply the power of generative AI to their content using Amazon Q Business. With more than 40 built-in secure connectors to popular enterprise applications, Amazon Q Business brings together disparate data and content for a unified generative AI experience. The new Box connector for Amazon Q Business enables customers to easily and securely index content stored in Box so they have an intelligent, generative AI-powered assistant that uses data specific to their organization. Amazon Q does all of this while maintaining Box’s robust permission controls so users only interact with content they are authorized to access.

By integrating with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q Business, Box customers can unlock new insights, generate content, and automate workflows in a variety of use generative AI use cases and across a variety of industries including:

Financial services firms can boost fraud detection, automate compliance checks, and gain real-time insights to enhance risk management, investment strategies, and regulatory reporting;

can boost fraud detection, automate compliance checks, and gain real-time insights to enhance risk management, investment strategies, and regulatory reporting; Media and Entertainment companies can speed up post-production by automating subtitling, editing suggestions, and compliance checks, enhancing efficiency in content creation;

can speed up post-production by automating subtitling, editing suggestions, and compliance checks, enhancing efficiency in content creation; Law firms can accelerate legal document review, rapidly extracting key information to reduce the time and cost involved in document discovery and contract analysis knowing AWS and Box are providing the highest levels of security with these latest integrations;

can accelerate legal document review, rapidly extracting key information to reduce the time and cost involved in document discovery and contract analysis knowing AWS and Box are providing the highest levels of security with these latest integrations; Nonprofit organizations can rapidly analyze massive volumes of reports, public records, and field notes to drive faster decision-making, strengthen policy development, and deliver more effective public services;

can rapidly analyze massive volumes of reports, public records, and field notes to drive faster decision-making, strengthen policy development, and deliver more effective public services; Life sciences organizations can use generative AI on AWS and Box to securely extract critical insights from unstructured data, such as clinical research, to accelerate the drug development process.

Box and AWS Have Collaborated for Nearly a Decade

Box and AWS have a long-standing relationship that is helping the fastest growing startups and world’s largest enterprises to empower their workforce with innovative technologies. Through this collaboration, Box is also using AWS’s unmatched global infrastructure footprint to power Box Zones, which is supporting businesses around the world to improve application performance while meeting their compliance and data residency requirements. This allows Box to offer customers the flexibility to store and manage data in specific regions while ensuring the highest levels of security and scalability, making it a critical solution for organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

Pricing and Availability

Box AI with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan models via Amazon Bedrock is available today to Box Enterprise Plus customers through Box AI APIs. Amazon Q Business customers can leverage the Box connector here. For more information on today’s news visit the Box Blog and register to attend BoxWorks in San Francisco on November 12, 2024.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Intelligent Content Management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.