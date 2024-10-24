Factual Data Enhances Integration of Credit Services with Blue Sage Solutions

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data®, Leader in Mortgage Credit Reports, is pleased to announce an enhanced direct integration of its Pre-Qualification product with the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform. This collaboration marks significant progress in mortgage technology, prioritizing operational efficiencies for lenders.

“Our improved integration streamlines the credit ordering process, helping lenders offer a smoother, more efficient experience for applicants from the very first step, including pre-qualification,” said Reno D’Water, President at Factual Data.

The enhanced integration allows lenders to access the Factual Data Pre-Qualification product, enabling a more seamless and immediate flow of information. Additionally, Blue Sage has enriched the integration to support role-based security.

“Our upgraded integration with Factual Data increases our platform’s capabilities,” said David Aach, COO at Blue Sage. “It can reduce costs for lenders by eliminating the need for a third-party to facilitate the integration.”

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company’s Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, please visit Blue Sage Solutions' website.

About Factual Data

Factual Data, leader in Mortgage Credit Reports, specializes in consumer credit reports, automation-driven workflow solutions, and verification services for lenders. Dedicated to the mission of Helping Lenders Expand Homeownership, Factual Data operates a proprietary platform offering flexibility, efficiency, and ample integrations with leading LOS and POS interfaces. For more information, please visit www.factualdata.com or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.