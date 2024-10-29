Edgio Signs Partnership Agreement With Security Company Eyeon Security

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, the platform of choice for security, speed and simplicity at the edge, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with security company Eyeon Security (www.eyeonsecurity.co.kr, CEO Myung-rae Cho) and will strengthen its presence in the domestic security market at Eyeon Security Headquarters in Seoul.

With this partner agreement, Edgio has established a comprehensive sales strategy to provide customized security services, and has laid the foundation to actively discover potential customers and expand its market presence. Based on its long-standing experience in media, large corporations, and education, Eyeon Security supplies a variety of content transmission solutions – including Edgio’s security solution, Edgio API Security – to the market by utilizing its distribution network and sales force. Thus the partnership plans grow Korean sales by discovering large projects and creating new demand.

The contract between Edgio and Eyeon Security includes development of a joint business model to create demand in the large corporate, media, public, and education sectors, and business cooperation when expanding the application security systems of existing customers as well as carrying out new projects. To this end, the two companies plan to conduct joint customer support and marketing activities together.

The two companies expect this collaboration to contribute to sales growth by offering customized security services to customers. In particular, Edgio provides more economical security and performance solutions through application bundle pricing options. Customers who adopt this bundle can access a comprehensive suite of security functions in one package, increasing cost efficiency compared to existing solutions.

Eyeon Security has focused on protecting companies’ important assets and ensuring business continuity through the latest security technologies and innovative solutions. Since its establishment in 2012, Eyeon Security has built its expertise and reliability providing data-based artificial intelligence security control, customized security equipment, and security consulting by solution experts. Eyeon Security has improved security operation efficiency and innovatively reduced threat response time with EYEON AI SOAR, an AI-based security threat response automation solution, providing seamless control services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through an integrated security control center.

Edgio optimizes global edge networks and helps high-margin streaming and application businesses expand their customer base and reduce operating costs. Edgio was created after Limelight Networks, which has been providing content delivery services for streaming digital content over the Internet for twenty years, merged with Edgecast, a leading CDN and digital media company, in 2022. Edgio provides solutions that connect customers to their valuable digital contents – including movies, news, games, software, live events, and websites – with speed, security, and superior customer experience. Edgio ensures fast and secure digital content delivery backed by a global edge transport network with over 300 Points of Presence (PoP) around the world, over 7,000 ISP interconnections, and a massive global capacity of 275+ Tbps. With Edgio, customers can accelerate content delivery, enhance security, and ultimately increase overall revenue and business value.

Edgio API Security uses machine learning to protect all APIs across an organization, reducing the risk of data leaks. Edgio API Security combines modern edge security with a unique dual-WAAP configuration to provide in-depth defense against a wide spectrum of threats targeting web applications and APIs. Edgio simplifies security for all customers by providing comprehensive web application and API protection at the edge from a single console without impacting performance.

Jaehyeon Kim, Sales Director of Edgio Korea, said, “Through this partnership, we plan to set a new standard in the field of application security. Through close cooperation, the two companies plan to help customers effectively respond to changing security threats and focus on providing powerful solutions that can simultaneously achieve the two goals of reducing costs and strengthening security. The partnership with Eyeon Security is essential to Edgio’s continued growth. Through this partnership agreement, we will be able to introduce services that enhance user experience and security along with a vast and competitive edge and application security platform in the Korean domestic market. We will strive to provide more benefits to domestic users.”

Myung-rae Cho, CEO of Eyeon Security, also commented, “By collaborating with Edgio, a leading company that provides content transmission and security solutions recognized in the global market, we will focus on creating synergy by strengthening customer service through a combination of Edgio's innovative content transmission technology and Eyeon Security’s experience and expertise in building a strong security control system.”

About Edgio

Edgio helps companies deliver online experiences faster, safer, and with more control. With a globally scaled edge network and fully integrated application and media solutions, Edgio provides a single platform for delivering secure, high-performing web properties and streaming content. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.