TAO Digital Solutions Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vesper Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (“TAO” or the “Company”), a leading provider of outcome-driven technology services and solutions headquartered in Santa Clara, today announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Vesper Company LLC (“Vesper”), a private investment firm that partners with founders and management teams to build enduring businesses. The investment will accelerate TAO’s global organic and inorganic growth.

TAO specializes in delivering measurable business outcomes through its expertise in product engineering, data monetization, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions. The Company’s suite of services spans product design, development, and delivery, with a focus on helping clients leverage data and automation to create business outcomes. TAO’s tailored AI-driven solutions empower companies to advance in competitive markets with services such as payment processing, industry-specific platform development, and cutting-edge managed services. With a team of more than 3,000 global employees, TAO services prominent clients in the automotive, technology, fintech, healthcare, eCommerce, and media sectors.

TAO has grown rapidly and is now at a strategic inflection point. Through this partnership with Vesper, TAO will be positioned to execute on key M&A opportunities, expand its global presence, and further invest in its library of AI models to differentiate its product engineering and data services offerings to its customers. Vesper will provide aligned, long-term capital and active strategic and tactical support from its experienced investment team and deep network of industry advisors.

Rajkumar Velagapudi, CEO of TAO Digital Solutions, said:

“ TAO’s mission has always been to drive significant value for our clients by delivering high-quality solutions centered on product engineering, data monetization, and industry-specific AI models. Driven by our motto to ‘Transform, Automate, and Optimize,’ our focus on measurable outcomes through agile MVP launches, API development, and AI implementation has allowed us to serve clients with precision, driving business efficiency and innovation across industries. With Vesper’s support, we will expand into new markets, enhance our service offerings, and leverage our robust M&A pipeline to continue our growth journey. Vesper’s deep knowledge of the market and their team’s collaborative, partnership-driven approach to scaling businesses made them the perfect partner for TAO.”

Shamit Grover, Co-Managing Partner of Vesper Company, said:

“ TAO has built a strong platform with data-centric solutions, innovative product development frameworks, and proven AI expertise that continue to enable it to drive needle-moving results for its clients. We have spent considerable time evaluating opportunities in the $1.4 trillion IT services industry and were immediately attracted to TAO because of its incredible track record and strong leadership team. We are confident that the Company’s distinct competitive advantages, full-stack global delivery capabilities, and enterprise customer base position it for continued success as it capitalizes on the global opportunity set ahead. We are excited to be partnering with Raj and the experienced team at TAO in this next chapter of the Company’s growth story.”

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About TAO Digital Solutions

TAO Digital Solutions empowers businesses to excel in the digital era through innovative technology and AI-driven strategic solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio includes product engineering, data monetization services, cybersecurity, cloud services, and payment solutions. Guided by our core principles of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization, our global team of 3,000+ experts identifies opportunities and delivers transformative solutions across industries. With offices worldwide, we partner with clients to drive business excellence through advanced automation and process optimization. For additional details, please visit www.taodigitalsolutions.com

About Vesper Company

Vesper Company is a private investment firm that partners with founders and management teams to scale content, technology, and services companies by providing aligned, long-term capital and active support. Vesper makes flexible equity investments in leading businesses, leveraging its decades of experience as investors and operators to help its partner companies grow. For more information, please visit www.vesper.us.