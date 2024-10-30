Everlaw Names Joshua Schnoll Chief Marketing Officer; Unveils Discover the Difference’ Campaign

Everlaw has promoted Joshua Schnoll from vice president of marketing to chief marketing officer in recognition of his success advancing Everlaw’s business through highly effective marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Everlaw has promoted Joshua Schnoll from vice president of marketing to chief marketing officer in recognition of his success advancing Everlaw’s business through highly effective marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the leading cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, announced today the promotion of Joshua Schnoll to chief marketing officer (CMO) and the launch of its first-ever brand campaign, “Discover the Difference,” on the heels of its annual Everlaw Summit conference, October 22 to 24 in San Francisco.

Effective immediately, Everlaw has promoted Joshua Schnoll from vice president of marketing to CMO in recognition of his success advancing Everlaw’s business through highly effective marketing. Since joining Everlaw in March 2021, Schnoll has built and led a team that has rebranded Everlaw, driven record demand generation, crafted industry-leading thought leadership content, launched the GenAI-powered EverlawAI Assistant, and created and expanded the company’s flagship customer event, Everlaw Summit, now in its third year.

Prior to Everlaw, Schnoll held marketing leadership positions at AppDirect, FICO and Microsoft. In the CMO role, Schnoll will continue to focus Everlaw’s marketing team on fueling Everlaw’s growth by building a brand that inspires – through creative storytelling, outstanding execution, and collaborative success.

“Joshua’s vision and execution have elevated Everlaw to new heights,” said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. “His business acumen is crucial as we expand our work to transform the practice of law.”

Discover the Difference of Everlaw in a New Advertising Brand Campaign

Everlaw launched a new brand campaign that invites legal teams to discover the difference that its platform delivers in transforming legal work. It is based on customer insights that Everlaw uniquely helps them discover evidence in an email, a line of code, or a Slack message that becomes the difference between a guilty verdict and an innocent one, between settling for a large sum or half that, between a long, contentious dispute and none at all.

“Uncovering what’s hidden can profoundly shape legal outcomes,” said Schnoll. “We want to celebrate the moments when legal professionals find the key evidence in a matter and the difference that makes to their clients, their organizations or the citizens they represent.”

The first assets created include:

Discover the Difference: Looks to inspire and uplift legal professionals focused on the hard work of litigation and investigations

Needle: Turns the traditional view of finding the needle in a haystack on its head

Blank Page: Highlights how Everlaw AI Assistant kick starts the writing process

Assistant kick starts the writing process Running Wild: Take back control of litigation costs

Produced by Everlaw’s in-house brand design team, the campaign drew together an elite team of creative talent who brought the Everlaw brand to life with tight messaging, an original acoustic score and lively animations. The campaign is running across digital channels: LinkedIn, Meta, YouTube, and key legal industry publications. Read more about the campaign here.

“Legal teams adopting modern tech are outpacing those still relying on yesterday’s tools,” said Schnoll. “Many do not even realize what they are missing and how much easier it is to avoid tedious tasks, uncover key insights, and transform a blank page into a first draft. In this campaign, we invite legal teams to ‘Discover the Difference with Everlaw.’”

Everlaw Summit Drew World-Class Ediscovery Experts and Practitioners

The breadth and depth of the company’s transformational work was on display for its customers, partners and the greater ediscovery community at the in-person Everlaw Summit in San Francisco. The event offered three days of education, connection, and inspiration with powerful insights from more than 50 practitioners, judges, executives and academics from Stanford, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Vorys, AWS, IBM, Sher Edling, Adams and Reese, Cohen Milstein, Berger Montague, NASDAQ Private Market and more. To see the full agenda, please visit our website.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw‘s combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.