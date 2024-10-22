BJ’s Charitable Foundation Awards More than $1 Million in Community Grants to Help Families

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From relieving hunger to caring for cancer patients to supporting athletes with disabilities, BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced more than $1 million in grants to the organizations its team members care about most.

The company announced grants to 70 community organizations that were nominated by team members. The charities all support BJ’s Wholesale Club’s purpose of taking care of the families who depend on us. And BJ’s team members are actively involved in these organizations through volunteering, fundraising and engaging their friends and families.

Recipients were chosen for their local impact in areas of hunger relief, education and health and wellness. Selected charities across BJ’s footprint are receiving BJ’s Charitable Foundation grants of up to $50,000.

“ BJ’s has a proud legacy of supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ Our giving program honors our commitment to giving back and reflects the passion of our team members who care deeply about making a positive difference.”

Notable grant recipients include:

Burlington Township Food Pantry (Burlington, NJ): The grant will help expand food distribution, allowing the pantry to serve more families in need. BJ’s distribution center team members regularly volunteer to restock shelves and prepare food bags for families.

The grant will help expand food distribution, allowing the pantry to serve more families in need. BJ’s distribution center team members regularly volunteer to restock shelves and prepare food bags for families. Stewart’s Caring Place (Fairlawn, OH): Funds will support health and wellness services for residents of greater Akron who have been diagnosed with cancer. Club team members volunteer and personally contribute donations.

Funds will support health and wellness services for residents of greater Akron who have been diagnosed with cancer. Club team members volunteer and personally contribute donations. Special Olympics Florida (Tampa, FL): The grant will provide much-needed sports equipment, facilities updates and transportation to help athletes with disabilities thrive. A BJ’s club optical manager is actively involved, volunteering his time as a coach and mentor for his son’s softball team.

“ I’m proud to work for a company that is deeply committed to giving back,” said Scott Schallhorn, e-commerce distribution manager at BJ’s distribution center in Burlington, NJ. “ It means so much to help local families in need.”

Through its giving program, BJ’s is honoring an impressive array of charities helping families to thrive.

“ We are grateful for the support and partnership of BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Carol Zulla, Director of Burlington Township Food Pantry. “ This funding is truly a gift which will make a difference for so many in our community.”

Since its inception, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has awarded over $37 million to non-profit organizations and schools, providing vital support in BJ’s communities.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and operates 245 clubs and 180 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

About BJ’s Charitable Foundation

Established in 2004 by BJ’s Wholesale Club, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provides essential needs to families in the local communities BJ’s members and team members live and work. Through local and national non-profit partnerships, the Foundation focuses its giving efforts on three main pillars: hunger relief, education and health and wellness.