Leading Nutraceutical Company Partners with Digimarc to Enhance Consumer Safety

The nutritional supplement market faces unprecedented threats from counterfeiters, increasing the demand for robust digital authentication methods. Digimarc digital watermarks provide a covert, scalable layer of security, seamlessly integrated into packaging and easily verified with smartphones and other mobile devices—no special apps required. For nutraceutical companies, protecting consumers isn’t just about safety—it’s about preserving the brand trust and loyalty that underpin long-term success. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a global leader in digital watermarking technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with a prominent nutraceutical company to address rising concerns about counterfeit products and food fraud in the digital age. By deploying Digimarc Engage, including Digimarc digital watermarks, the company is reinforcing brand integrity and offering advanced product authentication solutions. Digimarc’s technology provides a covert, scalable layer of security, seamlessly integrated into packaging and easily verified with smartphones and other mobile devices—no special apps required.

"The nutritional supplement market faces unprecedented threats from counterfeiters, increasing the demand for robust digital authentication methods,” said Ken Sickles, Chief Product Officer at Digimarc. “To protect their reputation and maintain consumer trust in a highly competitive market, brands must ensure the authenticity of the products consumers purchase. Today, digital watermarking provides nutraceutical and other consumer-facing companies with a crucial advantage in combating online counterfeits, safeguarding their products, and creating opportunities for cost savings and new revenue streams.”

As generative AI, online commerce, and evolving technologies expand, consumers are increasingly exposed to risks of misinformation and counterfeit goods. Nutraceutical brands, and others in adjacent industries, face new challenges, such as counterfeit listings, AI-manipulated packaging on counterfeit products purchased online, and IP infringement. For these companies, protecting consumers isn’t just about safety—it’s about preserving the brand trust and loyalty that underpin long-term success.

“Consumers naturally gravitate towards brands they trust,” Sickles added. “In competitive markets like the nutraceutical sector, ignoring the financial toll of counterfeit goods is no longer an option. Companies must proactively protect their reputation and their customers by leveraging secure, advanced technologies.”

Digimarc’s proprietary digital watermarks protect against counterfeiters, ensuring product authenticity through an encrypted, covert solution. Unlike analog authentication technologies, Digimarc’s digital watermarks are highly effective in distinguishing genuine products from sophisticated fakes, making them ideal for protecting the integrity of nutraceutical brands. Easily integrated with existing technologies and workflows, Digimarc’s technology requires no specialized app for product verification, making it a cost-effective anti-counterfeiting solution.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is the pioneer and global leader in digital watermarking technologies. For nearly 30 years, Digimarc innovations and intellectual property in digital watermarking have been deployed at a massive scale for the identification and the authentication of physical and digital items. A notable example is our partnership with a consortium of the world’s central banks to deter counterfeiting of global currency. Digimarc is also instrumental in supporting global industry standards efforts spanning both the physical and digital worlds. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. Learn more at Digimarc.com.