FlowGuard® Gold CPVC Launches Speed Test Challenge Sweepstakes With $3,500 Grand Prize

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlowGuard® Gold CPVC is launching the Speed Test Challenge Sweepstakes1, encouraging plumbers2 to watch the Speed Test Challenge video for a chance to win $3,500.

The video provides a side-by-side comparison of installation speeds for plastic plumbing systems and reveals which is faster to install: PEX or CPVC. From Oct. 8 – Nov. 4, 2024, individuals can participate for the chance to win a $3,500 Lowe’s Home Improvement e-gift card, with an additional six social media winners each receiving a $250 e-gift card.

“ Third-party studies – and even one by a PEX manufacturer – have documented that FlowGuard Gold CPVC installs just as fast or faster than PEX, but the perception persists that PEX installs faster,” said Jonathan Simon, North American residential plumbing manager for Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc. “ This sweepstakes serves as a way to share our speed trial with a greater audience and provide plumbers with an opportunity to reexamine how the materials they use could affect the efficiency of their projects.”

In the Speed Test Challenge video, an experienced plumber assembles the exact same section of pipe using the FlowGuard Gold CPVC solvent weld process, PEX expansion fittings and PEX crimp fittings. The video represents the time it takes for assembly, using the same mock-up in all three materials. The mock-up simulates a mainline and two zones, each with branches. The plumber installing the mock-up is experienced in all three materials. The test reveals the CPVC assembly is complete at 14 minutes and 35 seconds, with Crimp PEX finishing close seconds behind at 14 minutes and 51 seconds, and Expansion PEX finishing at 21 minutes and 30 seconds.

Plumbers interested in entering the sweepstakes should visit FlowGuard Gold’s Facebook page from Tuesday, 10/8/24, at 12 a.m. ET through Monday, 11/4/24, at 11:59 p.m. ET to watch the Speed Test Challenge. To enter, individuals should like the post, follow FlowGuard Gold on Facebook, and comment on which brand showed the fastest installation in the video. One grand prize winner3 will be chosen at random to receive a $3,500 Lowe’s Home Improvement e-gift card. Additionally, up to six social media winners4 will be selected at random to receive a Lowe’s Home Improvement e-gift card. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Instagram. No purchase is necessary, and full sweepstakes rules can be found here.

To learn more about FlowGuard Gold or to try the speed challenge, visit flowguardgold.com/flowguard-gold-versus-pex-speed-test to access the assembly diagram and parts list.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and 8,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

