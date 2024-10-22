JAGGAER Announces Strategic Partnership with AppZen to Deliver AI-powered Invoice Automation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAGGAER, a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership with AppZen, a pioneer in AI-powered finance automation, to offer AppZen Autonomous Accounts Payable (AAP) in JAGGAER. This collaboration, scheduled to be released later this year, aims to transform invoice processing for enterprises globally by integrating AppZen's AI technology into JAGGAER's comprehensive procure-to-pay platform.

“Our partnership with AppZen marks a significant step forward in the evolution of AP automation,” said Dawn Andre, JAGGAER’s Chief Product Officer. “By combining JAGGAER’s expertise in procurement and accounts payable processing with AppZen's AI-driven automation, we're delivering a solution that will transform the way companies manage their invoices, creating efficiencies and reducing manual work.”

AppZen Autonomous AP uses their proprietary AI to ingest accounts payable invoices with unprecedented accuracy and minimal human intervention, addressing critical demands in the finance and procurement technology ecosystem by offering:

AI Invoice Data Capture: Ensures precise invoice entry, automated GL accounting, and PO matching, significantly reducing processing times and errors. Advanced Multi-line PO Matching: Matches complex invoices and PO lines without rules, with high confidence, leveraging AI that understands document content and context. Autonomous Processing of Non-PO-backed Invoices: Accurately assigns GL codes and allocations, minimizing the need for human intervention. Seamless Integration: The JAGGAER- AppZen connector uses JAGGAER's standard RESTful API, ensuring smooth data flow between the two platforms.

AppZen’s CEO Anant Kale added, "We’re happy to bring AppZen’s Autonomous AP technology to JAGGAER’s robust procure-to-pay platform. This integration represents the future of finance automation, allowing businesses to transform their accounts payable processes with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Together, we’re setting a new standard for financial innovation."

The integration of AppZen Autonomous AP with JAGGAER will be available to customers later this year, offering substantial value to companies looking to modernize their financial operations.

For more information about the JAGGAER and AppZen Autonomous AP solution, click here.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in AI-powered finance automation software, empowering organizations to streamline financial processes, reduce risks, and gain real-time insights into their financial data. With advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, AppZen helps companies modernize their finance operations for improved efficiency and compliance. AppZen's invoice solutions are used by some of the world's largest and most complex global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 500, to replace manual finance processes and accelerate the speed and agility of their businesses. To learn more, visit us at www.appzen.com.