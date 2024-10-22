Huntington Bank Selects Entrust to Enable Digital Wallet Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader in delivering identity-centric security solutions, today announced that The Huntington National Bank has selected the Entrust Digital Card Solution to enable digital wallet capabilities, with instant provisioning to third-party digital wallets from its mobile banking app. Huntington Bank cardholders can now enroll most of their consumer debit and credit cards from the Huntington mobile app to third-party digital wallets.

"At Huntington, we are dedicated to providing secure and innovative banking solutions,” said Laks Vasudevan, Retail Payments Director at Huntington Bank. "Our collaboration with Entrust will further strengthen our enhanced digital wallet capabilities, adding valuable payment features for our customers."

“We are extremely proud to work with Huntington Bank as they elevate their mobile banking experiences,” said Tony Ball, President of Payments and Identity at Entrust. “Providing these value-added digital payment features, closely aligned with the Mastercard Digital First program, can help increase card activation and card usage through third-party mobile wallets, all thanks to the seamless enrollment experience facilitated from within the banking app.”

To learn more about how Entrust Digital Card Solutions powers the world's most trusted banks, visit https://www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/products/software/entrust-digital-card-solution.

