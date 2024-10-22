Blue J Announces Enterprise Agreement With Crowe to Enhance Their Generative AI-Enabled Tax Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue J, the premier generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution designed for tax professionals and leader in AI-powered tax law research, announced today an enterprise agreement with Crowe LLP, a public accounting and consulting firm. After an extensive evaluation of tax-focused service providers, Crowe selected Ask Blue J – which accelerates the adoption of generative AI for tax through an extensive curated database of current US primary and secondary tax content – to augment the firm’s generative AI tools, bolstering both practitioner education and client outcomes.

“Crowe continues to expand and enhance our generative AI ecosystem, including finding value-added AI-enablement tools that help optimize our day-to-day processes,” said Matt Paparella, Crowe Tax AI Leader. “Ask Blue J will expand our generative AI capabilities to give our team members access to high-quality, quickly accessible data and effective research tooling, which, when coupled with their own personal expertise and experience, will unlock new insights with seamless efficiency. Our teams will tap Ask Blue J to discover the best tax law and insights to apply to their clients' individual situations, and in so doing, will enhance their own expertise. We view this collaboration as a win for both our clients and our people.”

“By implementing Ask Blue J across the firm's entire tax practice, Crowe becomes one of the leading AI-enabled tax practices in the industry,” said Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue J. “We're excited to be collaborating with Crowe at this scale. They're leveraging cutting-edge technology to make a significant difference for both their clients and practitioners.”

Paparella agreed, “Utilizing Ask Blue J to help us transform some of our more repetitive tasks frees up our teams to focus on what truly matters – helping our clients solve the critical tax problems that keep them up at night, bringing meaningful value to their organizations,” he added.

About Blue J

Blue J is the leader in AI-powered tax law research, dedicated to empowering tax experts with groundbreaking insights and efficiency. Founded in 2015, Blue J has rapidly become a trusted partner to tax experts worldwide, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in tax research and advisory services.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.