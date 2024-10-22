Dallas Cowboys moving the chain at AT&T Stadium with MatSing lens antennas.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced its successful expansion at AT&T Stadium that’s been debuting during the 2024 NFL season. MatSing’s multibeam lens antennas will maximize the use of C-Band spectrum for wireless carriers at the iconic stadium, aiming to enhance the mobile experience for fans and patrons connected by AT&T.

“AT&T Stadium hosts over 300 events annually, including Dallas Cowboys football, NCAA football and basketball games, soccer matches, and numerous concerts and other sporting events,” says Dallas Cowboys CIO Matthew Messick. “In 2021, we installed 20 MatSing lens antennas in four strategic ceiling locations to provide a multi-carrier mobility network supporting all low and mid-band spectrum. With the addition of 14 more lens antennas, we are now overlaying C-Band to deliver high-capacity connectivity throughout the stadium. Our initial choice of lens antennas was based on our analysis showing better performance and improved economics compared to under-the-seat and traditional panel antennas, and I am pleased to say these benefits extend to C-Band.”

“The Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium were early adopters of our lens antenna technology and are now benefiting from the efficient C-Band overlay, which is a key part of our go-to-market strategy,” explains MatSing CEO Bo Larsson. “With C-Band commercialization in venues fully underway, this is an effective way for mobile carriers and network providers to increase sectorization and expand their service with high-capacity 5G. At AT&T Stadium, we have over 300 sectors enabled, ensuring that the 85,000-plus people inside the venue can always stay connected, share their experiences in real-time, and upload video content from anywhere in the venue.”

The C-Band overlay was ready in time for the Cowboys’ home opener against the New Orleans Saints. The future-proof network, leveraging a mix of 24-beam and 48-beam lens antennas, is delivering a seamless and high-quality user connection.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

