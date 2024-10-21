Beacon Partners With GAF to Add Ecommerce Feature

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced today a partnership with GAF to provide its customers access to now order GAF QuickMeasure™ reports from Beacon PRO+®, an industry-leading digital platform.

Beacon’s integration with GAF provides contractors with another option to take the guesswork out of the estimation process by ordering QuickMeasure reports to get fast and accurate roof measurements. “This is a much more convenient and cost-efficient way for our customers to access property owner’s roof details and images,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “Continued investment in our digital platform increases customer loyalty and enhances profit margin, both of which help drive above market growth in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

GAF QuickMeasure reports provide accurate roof measurements, which are guaranteed in less than an hour for single family homes and less than 24 hours for multifamily or commercial buildings. GAF QuickMeasure also provides an editable 3D rendering, past views to help understand how the property has changed over time and a bill of materials at no additional cost.

“GAF is committed to providing contractors the products and services they need to grow their businesses quickly and efficiently,” said Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. “We are very excited to deepen our partnership with Beacon. This integration with Beacon PRO+ will provide contractors even easier access to everything they need for a roofing job - from ordering a GAF QuickMeasure report to purchasing GAF roofing products.”

Customers can access the GAF QuickMeasure experience by logging in at: https://becn.com/beacon-pro-plus.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 580 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and service capabilities to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.