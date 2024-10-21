Oscar Health Announces 2025 Market Expansion to Put Health Insurance in the Hands of More Americans

Oscar Health is introducing Guided Care HMO with lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Individuals select a primary care provider who manages their care with a network of specialists for an exceptional experience. The solution delivers urgent and real-time referrals, addressing pain points of most HMOs.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it will bring the Oscar experience to more individuals, families, and businesses through the ACA marketplace in 2025. Oscar is introducing affordable health insurance products that empower people to pursue a healthy life on their terms with:

Services built around personal health needs and preferences.

Established networks providing multiple paths to high-value clinical care.

Technology solutions to help members manage their health and make informed choices.

The Oscar experience will be available in 504 markets across 18 states in 2025.

“Oscar makes shopping for healthcare easy with plans that fit every budget,” said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “People have control over the products they buy and use in every part of their life, except healthcare. Oscar is changing that. We give people the freedom to select plans that work best for them. Our members understand what they are buying, what it costs, and how it compares to other products.”

Oscar is giving its fast-growing and diverse membership better health insurance choices. The following solutions will be available across select states in the 2025 Open Enrollment period1.

Building Solutions for Communities

Oscar is introducing Buena Salud, a Spanish-first solution for Hispanic and Latino members. Individuals meet Oscar in Español and are connected to an Oscar care team, primary care provider, and healthcare community that share their cultural heritage. The solution prioritizes the preferences of Hispanics and Latinos, who are more inclined to seek care when providers speak Spanish2.

Buena Salud builds on the Hola Oscar experience, which has an industry-leading NPS of 873 and is available across Oscar plans. The program, developed by native Spanish-speakers at Oscar, accounts for cultural, linguistic, and regional differences among Hispanic and Latino communities. These communities make up nearly one-third of Oscar’s membership and are the fastest-growing populations in the ACA4.

Expanding the ACA to Employees and Employers

Employees can now choose from Oscar’s suite of affordable, tech-savvy solutions using their employer contributions. Individuals can select from dozens of plans with high-quality networks that align with their schedules, neighborhoods, and health needs. Oscar has a dedicated concierge team for employees that is available 24/7 to help them maximize their new benefits.

Oscar is working with StretchDollar to help businesses with less than 50 employees instantly offer pre-tax contributions that employees can use to buy individual health insurance. Businesses can visit StretchDollar.com/Oscar to set up a free account in less than 10 minutes5.

Oscar's plans offer much-needed relief for the growing number of employers that are new to insurance or struggling with double-digit increases from small group plans.

Making Multiple Chronic Conditions Easier to Manage

Oscar is launching a multi-condition plan for members with diabetes, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disease – three common conditions impacting ACA members6. Managing these conditions together can lower costs by 25% or more7. Benefits include: $0 cardiologist, pulmonologist, and endocrinologist visits; $0 screenings and labs; $0 primary and behavioral care; and $0 medications.

Members can enroll in Oscar’s single-condition plans, Diabetes Care and Breathe Easy, in select states.

Introducing Solutions for People Who Want a Healthcare Guide

Oscar is introducing Guided Care HMO with lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Individuals select a primary care provider who manages their care with a network of specialists for an exceptional experience. The solution delivers urgent and real-time referrals, addressing pain points of most HMOs. Benefits include: $0 virtual urgent care; $0 medications; and low-cost labs and integrated virtual-first speciality care.

Members can access Oscar’s Diabetes Care and multi-condition plan through Guided Care HMO. Visit HiOscar.com/GuidedCare for more information.

Alessa Quane, Chief Insurance Officer, Oscar Health added: “Oscar’s solutions acknowledge cultural and health differences to best meet the needs of individuals and families. Our offerings this open enrollment embody what Oscar will continue to bring to growing populations in the ACA – making the individual market the chosen solution for all Americans.”

