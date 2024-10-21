Aescape Launches Robotic Massage at R+R Wellness, Grand Hyatt Nashville

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aescape, the company pioneering automated AI massage for personalized recovery, announced its launch at R+R Wellness, the luxury spa at the Grand Hyatt Nashville. This marks Aescape’s first hospitality partnership in Nashville, meeting the increasing demand for customizable wellness solutions as the company continues to scale.

“Traveler preferences are changing. Guests now seek more personalized amenities and bespoke wellness options,” said Kelly Bannon, Spa Director from R+R Wellness at Grand Hyatt Nashville. “Aescape is transforming the guest experience with fully customizable massage sessions. We’re excited to offer both guests and Nashville locals this incredible offering.”

Aescape uses AI technology to scan a user’s body, generating over 1.2 million 3D data points to deliver massage tailored to individual needs. Through a touchscreen interface, users can select targeted areas, pressure levels, and even music preferences. The system remembers personal settings, allowing guests to continue their wellness routines across different locations.

“Aescape is addressing the growing labor challenges in the wellness industry while delivering a world-class experience. Our partnership with R+R Wellness, a spa known for its commitment to recharging and replenishment, aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Eric Litman, Aescape founder and CEO.

Aescape, recently named a Fast Company Innovation by Design award winner in wellness for its ergonomic benefits and use of advanced AI technology, is set to launch throughout the U.S. this year. The company exited stealth and launched its Early Access Program in NYC in March before launching commercially with global industry leaders across hospitality, professional sports, corporate offices, and luxury real estate.

Massage bookings will be available to Grand Hyatt guests and locals beginning October 28, 2024, with massages starting at $125. To learn more about how Aescape can elevate your wellness offerings, visit www.aescape.com or reach out directly to partnerships@aescape.com.

To book your Aescape massage at R+R Wellness during your stay at Grand Hyatt Nashville visit: randrwellness.com.

About Aescape (pronounced “escape”)

Aescape is a New York-based lifestyle robotics company at the forefront of wellness innovation. Using advanced AI technology, the company is delivering the world's first fully automated, customizable massage experience for personalized wellness and recovery. Founded in 2017 by four-time entrepreneur Eric Litman, Aescape brings together expertise from industry-leading brands like Amazon, Apple, FitBit, MakerBot, Uber, Peloton, Tonal and more. The company is backed by $80 million in funding from investors including Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity Partners (an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX), Crosslink Capital, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

About R+R Wellness, Grand Hyatt Nashville

Paying homage to the charming culture of Nashville Yards and its railroad region, R+R stands for Recharge and Replenish. Amidst the vibrant energy of Music City, our luxury spa serves as a perfectly timed invitation to slow down and breathe in the moment. Located at Grand Hyatt Nashville, R+R provides massages, facials, body treatments, day passes, and private parties. The spa includes individual steam rooms, women's and men's saunas, multiple co-ed relaxation spaces, rooftop pool access, a fitness center, and a VIP suite for groups of 4 or more. Learn more and book your curated experience at randrwellness.com.