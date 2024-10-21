Tompkins Community Bank Selects NCR Atleos ATM as a Service to Strengthen Self-Service Banking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $7.8 billion-asset Tompkins Community Bank has expanded its relationship with Atleos by choosing Atleos’ ATM as a Service (“ATMaaS”) solution to transform self-service banking.

For nearly 190 years, Ithaca, N.Y.-based Tompkins Community Bank has provided impactful financial solutions for local families and businesses to grow and thrive. As part of this dedication to innovation, the bank sought to modernize its ATM fleet with a more contemporary approach to self-service banking, enhancing the customer experience while also creating efficiencies. With Atleos’ ATMaaS, the bank will be able to transfer the responsibility of fleet hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, cash management and processing to the experts at Atleos. This will simplify processes for the bank while enhancing reliability, uptime and functionality for its customers.

“Tompkins has a rich history and an innovative vision: to be a community bank with local ties and leadership, but with broad financial capabilities and strength,” said Martin O. Cross, SVP and Banking Operations Manager at the bank. “Our collaboration with Atleos directly supports this mission, enabling us to quickly offer new features and functionality at the increasingly critical self-service banking channel. We also simultaneously benefit from reduced complexities and staff time freed for more meaningful, customer-facing activities.”

“Leaders like Tompkins understand that to maintain a competitive advantage and drive growth, they must offer self-service options to customers that are convenient, intuitive and robust,” explained Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “By collaborating with the proven experts at Atleos to manage and maintain its ATM fleet, the bank is transforming its self-service banking channel, ultimately saving costs, building loyalty and expanding financial access.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/