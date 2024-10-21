Sunray Group and Town of Wasaga Announce Agreement on New Development

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunray Group of Hotels and the Town of Wasaga Beach have announced a letter of intent on a new development in Wasaga Beach at 1st St. North and Beach Drive. The project, set on 4 acres of land across from Beach Area One, is planned to include a full-service hotel with 120 to 150 units, restaurant, event spaces and retail. The hotel component will occupy approximately 1.5 acres of the property. The redevelopment also includes a joint venture between Sunray Group and the Town on a mixed-use residential component and public square. Sunray is also in preliminary discussions with the Town to acquire additional land to build and operate an assisted living retirement home.

“Sunray Group of Hotels is proud to partner with the Town of Wasaga Beach on this transformational project,” says Ray Gupta, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Sunray Group. “We look forward to delivering a hotel experience in Wasaga Beach that will help elevate the Town’s brand and delight its residents and visitors.”

“This project is about building a brighter future for our community and a stronger, more resilient Wasaga Beach for our full-time residents,” says Mayor Brian Smith, Town of Wasaga Beach. “We are not simply transforming our beachfront – we are transforming our community and tax base in the long term, which will benefit our citizens for generations to come.”

Sunray Group plans to start construction as early as summer 2025, once all the required agreements are worked out. The new development is expected to create 75 direct jobs, with a measurable annual increase in new visitors to Wasaga Beach, in new overnight stays and increased in visitor spending. The hotel will be owned and operated by Sunray Group of Hotels. The decision on what hotel brand the hotel will be marketed under is still to be determined.

About Sunray Group

Sunray owns and operates more than 70 hotels across Canada and has won many awards from Marriott, IHG, Hilton and Choice hotels. For more information visit www.sunraygroup.ca.