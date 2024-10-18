New Partnership Enhances MILO’s Training Offerings with Command Presence Expertise

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MILO, a global leader in immersive training technology for law enforcement, military, and security, has entered a strategic partnership with Command Presence, a Brunswick, Georgia-based training company focused on enhancing officer performance through human performance-based training programs and instructor development.

The partnership joins two well-established companies serving similar — and in some cases the same — clients to provide a more robust, turnkey training solution for agencies seeking instructional facilitation and curriculum to provide greater outcomes with their MILO simulators. The pairing of expertise in technology and content will expand the offerings provided under MILO’s Cognitive Division, established in 2021 to drive more science and research into system courses and programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with MILO to bring a new level of realism and effectiveness to our training programs,” said John Bostain, Command Presence President. “This partnership allows us to offer law enforcement agencies the most advanced and impactful training available, ensuring officers are better prepared to handle the complexities of their roles. Because our missions are so well aligned, the partnership with MILO just makes sense.”

MILO’s partnership with Command Presence demonstrates a continued commitment to delivering valuable content and training solutions to improve public safety through improving instructor capabilities. The combined effort began with developing MILO scenarios for Command Presence’s Field Training Officer (FTO) program. In addition to content creation, MILO will also be offering Command Presence courses for customers seeking specialized training in areas like de-escalation and decision-making.

The partnership is in response to an increase in demand for advanced instructor-led training. “We chose Command Presence as our strategic partner because their approach aligns with our values, and complements our training products,” said Robert McCue, MILO’s Executive Director. “This allows us to offer both in-person training and simulation-based solutions with the best trainers in the industry.”

For more information about MILO’s Command Presence training solutions, please contact amanda.williams@milorange.com.

About MILO

MILO, a division of FAAC Incorporated, is a leading provider of innovative training solutions, dedicated to advancing the field of cognitive training. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, MILO empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their highest potential.