Williams and Kraken Extend Fan-First Partnership Into 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Racing and Kraken are proud to announce that their pioneering and fan-focused global partnership will be expanded and extended into the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Kraken, a leading crypto platform used by more than 13 million clients worldwide, joined Williams Racing’s mission to return to the front of the grid as Official Crypto and Web3 partner in 2023 – uniting two of the most trusted and longest-standing brands in our respective industries.

Since then the partnership has redefined fan engagement in Formula 1 both on and offline, harnessing the technology that powers cryptocurrencies to provide innovative fan experiences.

The centrepiece has been our free Grid Pass digital collectible programme which unlocks perks and rewards for registered Williams fans. Kraken has also elevated Williams Racing Fan Zones across the world as Presenting Partner – giving almost 200,000 visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the team by meeting drivers, racing sims and seeing our cars up close. Additionally, Kraken led the development of two annual Rear Wing Takeover contests, which has put the design of the Williams rear wing into the hands of fans and given supporters the chance to have their digital collectibles featured on the car.

For the third year of the partnership in 2025, Kraken will continue to bring its mission of accelerating the adoption of crypto to the forefront, with enhanced branding on the Williams Racing car to be driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz – one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid. Kraken’s iconic logo will also feature prominently on driver race suits, helmet and team kit, and Kraken will continue as Presenting Partner at five fan zones to provide more memorable experiences for supporters.

James Vowles, Team Principal: “It is great that Kraken will be continuing with Williams for 2025 with an enhanced global partnership that puts fans first. Kraken were among the first major companies to back our transformation project in pursuit of championship success, uniting two long-standing and highly-trusted organisations in our respective fields, and have seen the progress we have made and the bright future ahead. The partnership exemplifies our approach to build long-lasting relationships that deliver innovative and effective activations, and I look forward to working together in ways that bring fans even closer to the team in the year ahead.”

Mayur Gupta, CMO, Kraken: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Williams Racing into 2025 and excited to build on the momentum we've created together for a third consecutive year. Experiences at the intersection of Web3 and motorsports, like the Rear Wing Takeover contests and Grid Pass programme, are redefining fan engagement, giving back to supporters through both in-person and digital initiatives. Our shared commitment to putting fans first and driving progress is what makes this partnership so special, and we're looking forward to continue delivering thrilling experiences that bring the Williams Racing community closer to the action."

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken offers a variety of crypto services, such as spot trading, under one roof. With over 13 million clients globally, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust. In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek’s Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. Kraken is the only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row; this showcases how the platform offers one of the world’s most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.