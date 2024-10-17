Williams Racing drivers try mining giants at Komatsu's Arizona Proving Grounds

Footage captured Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at Komatsu's Arizona Proving Grounds in Tucson, AZ, includes interviews with Williams Racing F1 drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto as well as Williams Racing Team Principal James Vowles. The trio visited Komatsu's private R&D and testing facility ahead of the upcoming F1 Grand Prix in Austin, TX to try their hand at operating equipment that far outweighs and outsizes their sleek FW46 cars, and to compete amongst the drivers as they tried mastering a new driving challenge. Global heavy equipment manufacturer Komatsu signed a multi-year deal with Williams Racing this year to become the Principal Partner of the British team from the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) season.

Williams Racing F1 drivers Franco Colapinto (left) and Alex Albon visit Komatsu's Arizona Proving Grounds in Tucson to try their hand at operating much larger vehicles than their usual ahead of the Austin Grand Prix this weekend. (Photo: Business Wire)

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a thrilling departure from the high-speed world of Formula 1, Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, along with team principal James Vowles, traded their sleek FW46 cars for the colossal machines that power the mining industry. The trio recently visited Komatsu's Arizona Proving Grounds (AZPG) to experience firsthand the immense scale and technological prowess of Komatsu's mining equipment.

The Williams Racing team had the opportunity to operate Komatsu’s latest Power Agnostic 930E electric drive mining trucks, which stand as tall as a two-story house. They also operated the PC7000-11 surface mining excavator, the bucket of which can hold 47 cubic yards of material. These machines are at the cutting edge of mining technology, showcasing Komatsu's continued commitment to innovation and efficiency.

This unique experience required the Williams Racing drivers to push their skills to new limits as they navigated rugged terrain and steep inclines while managing the immense weight and power of these mining giants.

The collaboration between the two organizations was a testament to their shared values in engineering excellence and technological advancement.

James Vowles, Williams Racing Team Principal: “It has been a privilege to spend the day with Komatsu at their Arizona Proving Grounds and gain further insight into how they use the facility to develop and test their incredible machines. Just like our factory at Grove, the site is a vibrant hub of innovation and progression, but here it is on an incredible scale. Moments like these only amplify the importance of our partnership and reflect how our two brands are pushing the boundaries of technology in our respective fields. We hope we can have more experiences like this as the relationship evolves and grows over the coming years.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing driver: “It was a great experience to spend the day as a very different type of driver at the Arizona Proving Grounds with Komatsu. The size of the machines we had the chance to operate was mind blowing, so I’m grateful for the Komatsu trainer I had alongside me. While the skillset is different, the level of expertise needed to drive a Formula 1 car and a giant excavator is more similar than I expected. Thanks to Komatsu for inviting the team along."

About Williams Racing

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team have made history before and are out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For over a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests, and create technology and consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance. Learn more about the partnership at https://www.komatsu.jp/en/williamsracing.