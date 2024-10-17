Generational Group Advises Star Signs, LLC in Transition to an ESOP

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Star Signs, LLC, to an ESOP. The transaction closed September 19, 2024.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Andrew Byrd, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Madison Buckley closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir, and Senior M&A Advisor, Mike Moore, established the initial relationship with Star Signs, LLC.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, " This transition marks a significant milestone for Star Signs, LLC. At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions."

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information visit generational.com.