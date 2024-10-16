GoodRx Partnering with Retail Pharmacies to Deliver Pay-Over-Time Option Directly to Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S., today announced consumers will soon be able to use Affirm to pay over time for select medications at participating retail pharmacies. This adds a convenient way for consumers to pay for their medications directly on the GoodRx platform.

GoodRx is launching this program with its partner pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, a grocery retailer with a network of more than 275 retail pharmacies. Together, the companies are ensuring a seamless ecommerce experience for consumers. As an example, when a person types their medication into GoodRx and selects Hy-Vee as their preferred pharmacy, the system will validate their prescription, check for medication inventory, and show the option to pay over time with Affirm. If approved, consumers will be able to choose from customized monthly payment options before submitting their prescription order and picking up their prescription at their local Hy-Vee location.

As is always true with Affirm, consumers will only be approved for financing Affirm believes can and will be repaid responsibly, and Affirm will not charge any late or hidden fees.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring affordability and ease-of-use to patients, doctors and front-line pharmacy staff,” said Scott Wagner, Interim CEO at GoodRx. “Through this new technology solution, we’re offering a unique capability that will help people access their medications - whether it’s helping them reach a deductible or providing great financial flexibility and control. It’s part of our broader e-commerce strategy to make the entire process much simpler, certainly for patients but also for retail pharmacies.”

“As a provider, we are excited to work with GoodRx to offer this new payment solution to Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients as we continue efforts to remove healthcare barriers and improve medication adherence,” said Angie Nelson, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “We believe that this new flexible payment model offered through GoodRx will lead to better health outcomes for our patients.”

This program will start rolling out in the coming months.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S. Trusted by more than 25 million consumers and 750,000 healthcare professionals annually, GoodRx provides access to savings and affordability options for generic and brand-name medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save over $75 billion on the cost of their prescriptions.

