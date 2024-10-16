Digi International Joins T-Mobile Partner Plus Channel Subsidy Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of secure 4G and 5G networking products and services, is proud to announce its participation in the recently launched T-Mobile Partner Plus channel subsidy program. As part of its ongoing commitment to helping businesses transition to 5G cost effectively and with ease, Digi’s EX50 5G, TX40 5G, and IX40 5G cellular routers are available now under the T-Mobile Partner Plus MSRP via distributors TD SYNNEX and Ingram Micro — reducing the initial cost of 5G equipment.

Designed to make 5G adoption more accessible for businesses, the T-Mobile Partner Plus program’s inclusion of Digi’s advanced 5G routers gives customers an affordable, high-performance solution for their wireless networking needs. This collaboration underscores both Digi and T-Mobile’s commitment to breaking down barriers to 5G adoption and enhancing the digital transformation journey for businesses across the nation.

As part of the Partner Plus program for Business Internet, T-Mobile provides a subsidy credit of up to $7001 on certified Digi EX50 5G, TX40 5G and IX40 5G cellular routers, which are all integrated with Digi Remote Manager®, delivering advanced management and monitoring. They are specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses by providing robust, reliable, and secure 5G connectivity. Each router is tailored for different environments and use cases, ensuring that businesses can find the right solution for their specific requirements.

“At Digi, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to stay connected and competitive in today’s digital landscape,” said Tony Puopolo, President and General Manager of Digi Managed Solutions at Digi International. “Joining the T-Mobile Partner Plus program allows us to provide our industry-leading 5G routers at an even more cost-effective price point, minimizing adoption barriers and making it easier for businesses to make the transition — deploying secure and reliable 5G connectivity.”

For more information about Digi’s 5G cellular routers now available as part of the T-Mobile Partner Plus program, please contact your preferred technology distributor or visit: https://experience.t-mobile.com/partnerplus.

To learn more about Digi International’s 5G solutions, visit: www.digi.com

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

1 Device Subsidy: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, business account, new line of service & 3-year agreement required. $25 SIM kit may be required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.